Al Hackner was having dinner with his family on Christmas Day when he received a phone call that Canadian Olympic mixed doubles curling trials scheduled to start in Portage La Prairie, Man., this week would be cancelled.
Hackner, the former world champion-turned coach, had planned to make the nine-hour drive to Portage where he was to guide John Morris and Rachel Homan at the 16-team national competition to determine Canada’s representative for the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Monday’s snowstorm may have prevented Hackner from getting there on time, but the decision not to go was made for him. Curling Canada informed athletes and coaches that the qualifier was called off due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases among athletes set to compete, as well as the rapid spread of the virus throughout the country.
“Unlike the Calgary bubble, which had months of preparation time and allowed athletes to self-isolate at home, and get tests done prior to their departure for the events, the dramatic rise in positive cases related to the sudden emergence of the Omicron variant across Canada in the past week made those safety precautions impossible to carry out,” Curling Canada stated in a media release.
Canada’s rep in Beijing will now be a duo nominated through a process used by other countries like Scotland and Sweden when national association name the team. Curling Canada’s High Performance staff will consult with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Own the Podium to decide the best process by which the Canadian mixed doubles team that will compete in China will be picked. An announcement of the nominated team will be made when the process is complete.
The speculation on who Curling Canada should send is being talked about in the media and social channels.
Morris and Homan are one of options that will no doubt be looked at along with Brad Jacobs and Kerri Einarson, Lisa Weagle and John Epping, Marc Kennedy and Val Sweeting or mixed double specialists Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith to throw some names out there.
The case to send Morris and Homan is a strong one and one that would draw a lot of support here in Thunder Bay with Hackner, a two-time Olympic coach with the United States in 2014 and 2018.
Morris is the defending Olympic champion, teaming up to win gold with Kaitlyn Laws at the inaugural event for the sport held at the 2018 Games. Homan was the skip of Canada’s women’s team that failed to make the podium.
Morris is also a former Olympic champion, winning gold as the third for Kevin Martin at the Vancouver Olympics. Homan, 32, is one of the top-ranked women’s curlers in the country over the past decade. Aside from her Olympic appearance in 2018, Homan is a former Canadian junior champion, a three time Scotties Canadian women’s winner and world champion in 2017.
Morris, who just turned 43, has had an illustrious curling career winning gold in his two Olympic appearances in 2010 and 2016, two world junior championships in 1998 and 1999, world men’s champion (2018) and a Brier winner (2015). Aside from his relationship with Hackner as a coach and friend, Morris has a connection to Thunder Bay, winning his first world junior title at an event held at the Thunder Bay Tournament Centre in 1998.
Hackner, who has been coaching Morris in mixed doubles for the past three years, points to the incredible record Morris and Homan have in games they have played together.
“They are a very good team. Their record in mixed doubles is outstanding. They have lost only one game in 53 games they have played in mixed doubles together. So that is a pretty incredible record,” said Hackner.
Tongue and cheek, Hackner added a humorous note on the talent of the two: “My one thought is that I will just stay out of their way, give them some nice rocks to throw and go out for the occasional time out.”
If Homan and Morris were selected, Hackner says there is no doubt in his mind they could contend for a podium finish in Beijing. It would also give Hackner a third-straight trip to the Olympics but his first wearing the Maple Leaf.
“The Olympics is pretty special. I rank coaching at those two Olympics very high on my accomplishments in my curling career,” Hackner said. “Olympics are amazing especially with all the other events going on plus your own. It is pretty amazing you have to actually go to one yourself to actually see what it is about. I would love to go again.
“A lot of pressure on Curling Canada. No matter who they pick there will be grumbling,” he added.
NERVOUS TIME: The cancellation of the mixed doubles trials certainly has local organizers of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on edge with the Canadian women’s championship now a month away at the end of January. While case counts in Ontario have hit the 10,000 daily mark, the cases in Thunder Bay were relatively low at 11 cases on Tuesday
Curling Canada’s position is that they are continuing to consult with local, regional and national health authorities for the remaining events in the 2021-22 season, and remain optimistic that its championship events can be staged safely and responsibly.
Meanwhile, Krista McCarville and her teammates are watching the case counts in Ontario, here at home and in Kenora where the Northern Ontario provincials for women and men are to be staged starting Jan. 4.
McCarville is one of four skips set to compete for the right to represent Northern Ontario at the Scotties in Thunder Bay. The other three rinks entered belong to Jennifer Briscoe of the Port Arthur Curling Club, Hailey Beaudry representing Fort Frances and Jackie Bonot of Stratton.
If the Northern Ontario provincials are also cancelled due to Covid, the Northern Ontario Curling Association would have to come up with a process to select a representative. There would be a strong case to send McCarville if CTRS points are a criteria, plus they are the reigning champions from the last playdowns held n 2020.
Meanwhile, three Thunder Bay men’s teams skipped by Trevor Bonot, Kory Carr and Dylan Johnston are also hoping the provincials will be a go in Kenora as they look for a shot to compete at the Brier set for Lethbridge, Alta., in early March. Brad Jacobs is the defending Northern Ontario champion and would be the odds on favourite if a selection process was required to determine a rep.
AROUND THE CLUBS: Local curling clubs are also looking at the Covid cases hoping they can continue the season. It was last year at this time the province went into lockdown and the result was the last games of the season were played just before Christmas. With people now double-vaccinated and case counts still relatively low, people remain optimistic that there will be curling in 2022.
Two spiels are on the books for early January with the Jones and Associates Skins Bonspiel set for the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club Jan 7–9.
The Fort William Curling Club is hoping run a stick spiel on Jan. 8.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. If you have news on upcoming ‘spiels or bonspiel results in Northwestern Ontario, contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
