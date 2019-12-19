Sadly, I must start off my column this week by sending out my condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of long-time Thunder Bay Television sports director and reporter Randy Scheffee, who passed away on Monday.
In many ways, Randy’s career was in step with mine in that he began covering regional sports in 1987, just one year after I started at the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
For over 30 years I looked to his reporting of the accomplishments of our athletes and builders as a way to record the great moments in our sports history.
Added to that was the fact that he, like I, grew up in southern Ontario and was an ardent supporter of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Rest in peace, Randy. Thank you for all that you did for the sports community in our region.
My heart is equally heavy for a dear friend of mine, and of our sports community, Marlene Wright, who has spent the majority of this year courageously battling cancer. Last month hall president Dave Siciliano and I had the honour of presenting this wonder woman with her 25-year Volunteer Service Award pin and certificate from the Province of Ontario for her quarter century of dedication to the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
Since first joining the board of directors back in 1995, she has held practically every position on the executive, including a term as president, and contributed her outstanding policy, planning and event management skills to a number of projects.
In addition to helping with updating our constitution and by-laws she was instrumental in the development of a number of strategic and long-range plans and assisting with the transition of the hall to our new facility on May Street.
I also had the pleasure of curling with Marlene for many years and a few years back she wanted to find a way to utilize that sport to not only help raise some money to help preserve sports heritage but to educate the community about the relatively new sport of doubles curling.
In order to reach that goal, she recruited the likes of Heather Houston and Rick Lang and formed a committee that initiated what has come to be known as the TBayTel Heritage Classic Doubles Funspiel.
Her dedication to this event saw her make a surprise appearance at the Fort William Curling Club on the opening night of the 5th annual event this past November which was a great treat for all of us who were there.
The Sports Hall of Fame is just one of many sport organizations that has benefited from Marlene’s drive and enthusiasm for sport. If there was a sporting event taking place in the region, chances are Marlene had some part to play in it.
Marlene’s contributions to the Thunder Bay Kings, for example, saw her involved as a team manager, board secretary and initiator and creator of a number of organizational planning and development tools.
Most recently, Marlene has being serving as the co-director of sport for the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games which is going to be another great event thanks to her dedication, connections within the sports community and her incredible planning abilities.
In addition to her dedication to sport as a builder, her achievements as an athlete, particularly during her academic career, were equally impressive.
As we reach the end of the year it is always nice to reflect on some of the moments in time that have made their entry into our region’s sports history book.
Over the course of the past 12 months our community once again showed that we truly are a sports town with our athletes competing successfully in a number of different sports and our amazing volunteers helping host events.
The Telus Cup midget AAA hockey championship that welcomed some of the top young players from across our nation to our community. This past fall, Lakehead University celebrated the 50th season of the Lakehead Wrestling Club which saw a reunion of past athletes and coaches.
This year also saw Lord Stanley’s mug making its way back to the head of the lakes when St. Louis Blues defenceman Robert Bortuzzo shared his Day with the Cup with his many fans at the DaVinci Centre on July 16.
In November it was the Westgate Tigers football team that brought pride to the city when they won the Simcoe Bowl with a decisive 28-13 win over the St. Joan of Arc Knights from Barrie.
In September, the class of 2019 were officially inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame, including Olympic boxer Trevor Stewardson, Special Olympic world gold medal powerlifter Paul Wragg, former NHLer Bill Houlder, two-time Grey Cup champion Dave Van Belleghem and longtime builders of sport Michael Furlong and Lloyd Stansell.
This past year we were also made aware of the passing of some of the men and women whose outstanding contributions earned them a spot in the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame, including athletes Frank Gartrell, Greg Johnson and builder Albert Cava.
Players and executive members who were members of championship teams who are honoured in the Hall of Fame who passed away this year included Steven Gain of the 1967 Fort William Americans Senior Little League team, Dolly Amadeo, Allie LeBlanc and Marvin Osmar of the 1961-62 Marathon Mercuries and Armand Antoniak, Robert Cameron and Michael Herbert of the 1958 Fort William Redskins.
The great thing about the NWOSHF is that the legacy of these outstanding athletes and builders will live on for future generations to come.
Congratulations to all of our athletes who represented us with distinction over the past year and thanks to everyone who continues to do their part to help keep sports an important part of our community.
As this is my last column for 2019, I would like to extend my best wishes for a safe and happy holiday season.
If you are still looking for a great Christmas gift for that sports fan in your life please consider a 2020 Fame 600 Club lottery ticket in support of the hall.
Each ticket is $50 which gives you 50 chances to win various cash and sports-themed prizes such as tickets to a 2020-21 Chicago Blackhawks game, a Jordan Staal autographed Carolina Hurricanes jersey, tickets to a 2020 Winnipeg Blue Bombers game and many more.
Only 600 tickets are available so get yours by calling the hall at 622-2852 or emailing us at nwosport@tbaytel.net.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive.
See you in 2020.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
