The Superior International Junior Hockey League announced Monday that Dryden GM Ice Dogs forward Xavier Halterman has been named its Play It Again Sports Player of the Week for the period ending March 8.
In three outings during the time frame, the 19-year-old from St. Albert, Alta., produced points in each of them, collecting six in total, helping Dryden pick up a pair of victories and move back to the .500 mark in the SIJHL standings.
In all, Halterman scored once and dished out five assists for the GM Ice Dogs to help him extend a consecutive game point streak to five in succession.
