WINNIPEG — As the CFL officially returned, Winnipeg fans could not take the smiles off their faces after a 21-month absence of three-down action on Canadian fields.
The reigning Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosted the Hamilton Tiger Cats before 29,376 fully vaccinated fans at IG Field on a gorgeous 20 Celsius night on Thursday.
The haze surrounding the stadium was reminiscent of the 1962 Grey Cup Fog Bowl game between the same two teams, but it was a continuing reminder of the wild fires burning uncontrollably throughout the country.
The Blue Bombers did not disappoint, repeating their dominance of the Ticats with a convincing 19-6 victory to open their home season of an abbreviated CFL schedule (14 games down from 18).
Despite long delays at concession stands, there was nothing that could dampen the enthusiasm of the home crowd. The emotion in the voice of Blue Bomber CEO Wade Miller as he welcomed fans back to CFL football action captured the collective relief and excitement of a crowd looking forward to a return to normal life. The long-awaited dropping of the Grey Cup banner celebrated that Winnipeg is now an 11-time league winner.
Although COVID-19 related restrictions in Manitoba are easing, there are continuing public health reminders of the dangers of large crowds.
Mask-wearing was recommended for the game, although significant numbers appeared to be actively ignoring the suggestion. Out of province media were required to undergo rapid COVID-19 testing, requiring quick lessons for self-administering the test. Social distancing in the press box was a necessity, limiting the number of media assigned to game day coverage.
The home crowd appeared to cheer the coin toss and even the arrival of game referees. The opening kick-off brought the cheering throng into a frenzy as the teams hit in earnest for the first time since the last Grey Cup game played on Nov. 24, 2019.
The fans fell quiet as Jeremiah Masoli found Jaelon Acklin for a 37-yard touchdown. The two point convert attempt failed.
For their part, the Bombers’ offence engineered by quarterback Zach Collaros got untracked on the third drive of the game, largely due to the Collaros-to-Nic Demski receiving combination. Demski converted a 49-yard pass and run, before he stumbled to the turf. The tying 25-yard touchdown pass dropped into the waiting hands of Kenny Lawler after a scramble by Collaros. Game on.
But Hamilton was winning the battle of field position, continually pinning the Bombers deep in their own end. The Bombers utilized the fresh legs of Canadian running back Brady Oliveira (in for the injured all-star Andrew Harris) to balance their attack. A well-conceived 22 yard screen pass to Oliveira moved the Bombers close to mid-field as time waned in the second quarter. Collaros had been buying himself some time with deft scrambles that kept him out of harm’s way. Collaros himself gained 18 yards to take the ball down to the Hamilton thirty yard line. Collaros then tossed another strike of twenty-eight yards to Lawler for his second major of the game.
At the half, the Bombers were up 14-6, largely on the basis of Collaros completing 13 of 19 passes for 185 yards. The Bombers had 240 total yards to 190 for Hamilton after two quarters.
Ticats punter Joel Whitford conceded a two-point safety touch, forcing a kick-off from their own 25-five yard line for a 16-6 lead.
Oliveira got back into action. He ran for 15 yards on a cleverly designed draw play on second and long. He ran for another 13 yards. Collaros completed two strikes to Charles Nelson. The Hamilton defence stiffened, resulting in a 14-yard field goal by Tyler Crapigna to stretch the Bomber lead to 19-6 after the 11-play, 71-yard drive.
Despite the concern that no pre-season games would result in sloppy play, the Bombers yielded no turnovers of any kind (compared to three for Hamilton) and had minimal penalties (five for 45 yards versus six for 70 yards for Hamilton). Collaros finished 18 of 28 passing, for 217 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 23 yards rushing and countless yards on vertical scrambles.
Masoli completed 24 of 41 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions. The offensive star for Hamilton was Jaelon Acklin who had seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. Oliveira ran for 126 yards on 22 carries for a gaudy average of 5.7 yards per carry.
Collaros has yet to lose a game in a Bomber uniform, after his surprising late run in 2019 on the way to the Grey Cup victory.
“To be able to come together and get things done (Thursday) for the City of Winnipeg, and for the fans to celebrate what we accomplished in 2019 tonight, it’s amazing that we’re here and that we got here,” Collaros said.
Winnipeg coach Mike O’Shea was pleased with the outcome, but was unwilling to acknowledge that the game was a perfect start to the season.
“There is a lot we have to work on,” he said, “and Hamilton was missing a number of guys.”
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie, on hand for the season opener, described the experience as “overwhelming.” It was a great night after a long absence for football, and one more step on the return to normal life.”
Football fans likely agree with the commissioner wholeheartedly.
Kevin Cleghorn is a Thunder Bay-based lawyer and member of the Football Writers of Canada. He will be periodically covering Winnipeg Blue Bombers games for The Chronicle-Journal this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.