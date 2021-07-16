Thunder Bay Thunderbolts swimmer Isabel Harri has committed to study at Eastern Michigan University on a full swimming scholarship for the 2022-2023 season.
Harri was sought after by nine other U.S. schools but finally decided on Eastern Michigan for many reasons, including a new facility and appeal of the program’s head coach.
“I am thrilled to have chosen EMU. Coach Derek Perkins and the whole team has been so welcoming and I am excited to train in the new facility. I look forward to starting a new chapter at EMU for my swimming career and continuing to push myself in the pool and in my classes,” Harri said.
Perkins was named as the ninth women’s swimming coach at the Division I school in 2019. In his first season at the helm of the Eagles’ swimming program, Perkins guided Eastern Michigan to a third-place finish at the Mid-American Conference Championships.
Harri currently trains under Bolts coach John McLeod, where she has been a competitive swimmer since age seven. Throughout the years Harri rose through the ranks of the Thunderbolts and has set many club records.
Harri attended her first Canadian Junior Nationals at the age of 12, competing in a number of events. She attended her first Canadian Trials at the age of 14, competing in the 100 and 200 breaststroke events. In the last meet before the pandemic Harri swam the fastest 100 breaststroke time for 15-year-old girls in Canada for that season.
“Isabel’s commitment to swimming at Eastern Michigan represents a continuation of the rich tradition of our swimmers continuing with the sport past high school,” said McLeod.
“Getting recruited as a Canadian with no competitions in the last 15 months is a testament to her hard training and devotion to the sport. While other American and even Canadian students were recruited with more current times her times were just that good as a 15-year-old and the sky is the limit when she gets on deck (at EMU).”
Added Harri: “The competitive swim environment, coaches and the academics make EMU a perfect fit for me. Thank you to all my friends, family and coaches who have helped me through the process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.