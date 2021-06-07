The prospect of a free lunch turned out to be life-altering for Chicago Cubs farmhand and eventual Thunder Bay Whiskey Jack, Jason Hart.
The San Jose, Calif., native-turned-Austin, Texas transplant and present day Thunder Bay resident has now spent more of his life north of the border than south of it.
Before making an impact on the Lakehead as a player, coach, manager, husband and parent, Hart was just another American pitcher trying to make it to ‘The Show.’
Hart spent his entire professional career — with the Cubs and Jacks — as a reliever. He was a starter in high school, Little League and at Concordia College in Austin. Ironically, he never touched the mound as a starter again until his days playing in the local men’s league.
Hart was signed as an non-drafted free agent in his junior year at Concordia by the Cubs. Hart spent four years in the organization, averaging over a strikeout an inning as mostly a closer, posting a career 3.09 ERA in 224 innings.
“I was very fortunate the first three years,” recalled Hart, who topped out in AAA as a Cubs prospect. “I was moving up and doing well. . . . As quickly as I got up there I got released just as quick,” said Hart of AAA. While racking up innings back in AA, he came down with tendonitis in his shoulder.
“I came off the DL (disabled list) and I was released the next day. Like, what just happened? It was a roller coaster ride that last season.
“It’s all about being in the right place at the right time,” said Hart.
Upon being unceremoniously released six or seven weeks into the season by the Cubs in 1997, the St. Paul Saints of the Northern League came knocking. But to pitch for St. Paul, the Saints had to clear a spot, and that was a 10-day process.
Then-Whiskey Jacks manager Jay Ward phoned an hour after St. Paul’s Marv Goldklang did. No restrictions. “You can pitch tomorrow with Thunder Bay,” were Ward’s words to Hart.
“I talked to Jay. I said ‘listen, I’ve been a reliever my entire career as far as in pro ball. I was a starter in college,’” said Hart to his new manager. “In my mind, the best chance I had of getting back into organizational ball was as a starter. You put up some numbers in independent ball as a starter, hopefully you get seen and you can back in there. Ward said, ‘Yeah, absolutely man. You can come here and be one of our starters.’ Never been to Canada. It’s going to be awesome.”
So Hart hopped into his truck making the trek to Thunder Bay.
“I’m coming into Canada and I’m listening to the Jacks game (a Sunday afternoon contest) and it’s the bottom of the ninth. They bring in somebody to close the game out and then they end up losing the game. And it wasn’t just the one game. (Local sports host) Bryan (Wyatt) was on the radio talking about how the Whiskey Jacks need to find somebody to close out these games. Man, I know what’s going to happen. I see the writing on the wall,” said Hart.
Hart is all about being a team player. Familiar with the closer role, he became the Whiskey Jacks go-to man with the game on the line.
It was in Thunder Bay where Hart met his future wife Suzanne.
“It’s pretty easy why I’m still here. She’s the reason,” Hart said with a laugh. “You meet, you fall in love and boom, and here I am living in Canada now. I would never have thought when I got in my truck and drove up here that I would have stayed in Canada.
“I met Suzanne, I probably wasn’t even here a week,” said Hart.
“Any time they needed a player to sign autographs, bag groceries, make an appearance I always signed up for it,” Hart added. “Always did. It started in Peoria. You’re making $750 to $800 a month, you barely have any money. And 100 per cent of the time they feed ya. I’ll sign autographs and I’m going to get fed? Awesome. Win-win.
“Suzanne was the volunteer co-coordinator (of the event I was to attend). She was my ride. It was almost love at first sight. Win-win here, man. I get to play in Thunder Bay and have a great time doing it. Met the love of my life.”
Hart admitted he took the Northern League a little lightly in 1997. In 41 innings, he allowed 40 hits while striking out 58, compiling a 4.35 ERA. In 1998 he switched from being a thrower to being more of a pitcher, allowing just 27 hits in 45 innings, with a 2.62 ERA, less walks allowed, and lowering his WHIP from 1.524 to 0.940. His numbers were so impressive he signed at season’s end with the Arizona Diamondbacks despite dealing with a sore arm.
The Jacks won the first half title in 1998 and faced off against second-half winners St. Paul in the playoffs. The best-of-five semifinal was won by St. Paul on a walk-off homer.
“It was Matt Nokes. Come on man, if you’re going to give up something . . . he was a pretty good player,” Hart recalled.
Nokes finished third in American League ROY voting in 1987, hitting 32 homers for Detroit. “It was a 3-2 pitch. I should have buried a slider down there. I was just thinking ‘Don’t walk him, don’t walk him.’ It was boom, game over,” said Hart.
As it turned out, it was the last pitch of Hart’s professional career and the last pitch in Whiskey Jacks’ history.
A torn bicep muscle prevented Hart from accepting manager Ward’s invite to join him in Quebec City, or the pursuing the Diamondbacks opportunity.
Not long after his pro career ended Hart was recruited off his deck for coaching an East End house league baseball team and all-star squad.
Thus began his involvement as a coach on the local scene. Next year he became involved in travel ball, now two decades-plus in the making.
“We headed off to Windsor for provincials. We were good, but we hadn’t played as much baseball as those teams out there had played,” Hart said of his East End squad. “That’s why I started the (Northwest) Slam (youth program) the next year. I wanted my all-star team to be better and I wanted to stand a better chance against those teams down there. And so our kids need to play more baseball.”
Hart went on to build a solid program that even won a provincial championship.
Still, it’s the Whiskey Jacks and Thunder Bay that draws emotion from Hart when asked to recall that time.
“The two years I spent in Thunder Bay as a Whiskey Jack were way more fun than the three-and-a-half or four seasons I played with the Cubs. . . . We had so much fun. And the stories. Skip (Jay Ward), the stories he would tell. Playing with Mickey Mantle. You’ve been around man. I loved playing for him.”
As a resident Hart is recognized more as a Whiskey Jack than a Major League prospect.
“That’s always been that way. I don’t think people even realize I played with the Cubs (organization) sometimes. It’s always been that way. Jace (Hart’s son) has teachers at school. ‘Hey, your dad for the Whiskey Jacks.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, he also played for the Cubs, too.”
The Whiskey Jacks’ lasting legacy in Thunder Bay — despite being gone for over 20 years — always impresses Hart, who turns 50 in November.
“People here take a lot of pride in their sports teams,” Hart said. “Hey, if you want to remember I played with the Whiskey Jacks that’s fine with me. If you remember me at all, that’s good.
“I have the best memories of those two seasons playing in Thunder Bay. I have some cool memories, don’t get me wrong, of playing in the Cubs organization,” he added.
“You got the same 1,000 fans every game with the Whiskey Jacks. You knew ‘em. I used to see, I called him the Candy Man. He used to give us those Werther’s candies in the bullpen. He had his little bullhorn. He actually ended up at the retirement home near my place. I’d see him walking down the street with his walker for years afterwards. He still remembered me. He’d still give me a Werther’s candy.”
