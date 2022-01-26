So close, yet so far away. That is the feeling for the Krista McCarville rink, local organizers and curling fans in Thunder Bay and surrounding region as the Scotties Tournament of Hearts gets underway at Fort William Gardens on Friday night.
It was only late last week that Curling Canada was given the green light by the province to run this much-anticipated event, but under a strict bubble framework that allows entrance to only players, coaches, officials and essential operational staff/volunteers with no fans or media other than the TSN broadcast crew inside the Gardens.
While the province’s public health measures would allow 500 fans in the stands as of midnight this coming Monday, Curling Canada is erring on the side of caution and will not admit fans into the building during the round robin. The championship weekend is under review. However, there are logistics to work out for that to happen.
This is very disappointing for local fans who have been waiting for 26 years for the Scotties to return to Thunder Bay for what was being anticipated as a week of sold-out draws.
It’s extra disappointing for McCarville and her Northern Ontario rink of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala, Sarah Potts, fifth Jennifer Gates and coach Rick Lang who were hoping to have close to 3000 cheering fans to be a fifth person on the ice in their bid for the elusive Scotties title.
McCarville said while there are no fans to start, her team will feel the energy from her hometown. Team McCarville faces Chelsea Carey’s wild card team to open play on Friday night. The two skips met in the 2016 Scotties final with Carey coming out on top.
Team McCarville, the reigning Northern Ontario champions who opted out of playing at the bubble in Calgary last year, are looking to build on strong performances from their last two Scotties appearances in 2019 and 2020 where they made the playoff round.
This past weekend I had the opportunity to chat with well known local curler Rick Lang, who has been coaching McCarville dating back to 2008 about the team’s chances to finally win the Canadian championship.
Lang, who won Canadian and world championships playing with Al Hackner back in 1980s, says the team’s run to finish third at the Olympic Trials in Saskatoon at the end of November is reason for hope.
“They have had a really good year so far. They went to the pre-trials and went undefeated. They certainly had their challenges there (Nova Scotia) but they played really well considering it was really early in the year with very little training,” Lang said. “And then three weeks later, they go to the Canadian Olympic Trials which is the biggest event in the sport of course, and to be able to finish in the top three in all of Canada is what I consider a huge success.
“All of us want to take that final step and get over the hump and finish champions. We keep trying to tweak things and make things a little bit better so that we can do that. Hopefully we have things in place here in Thunder Bay this year to reach the top of the podium,” he added.
The possibility of finally getting to play the Scotties before a partisan crowd at the Gardens was something the team was hoping to do. However, Lang says they are trying not to be distracted by all the changes brought on by COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is going to be interesting to see whether it feels like a hometown event or not given the fact that we will be in a hotel and then going to an empty arena and then back to the hotel.
However, we know that we are in Thunder Bay and will have the comfort of being in and around our own community so there may be some minor advantages,” said Lang, referring to the point that the team will have no physical interaction with family and friends.
I asked Lang who has had success in his curling career as a player and coach, what would it mean to him for the team to win the Scotties
“Well, I feel like I am a member of the team. We all want to take that next step. Win the Scotties that has been their goal. They don’t have a goal of going to the Olympics or being number one in the world or anything like that. Their goal has been to win the Scotties and have come darn close so it would mean the world to them and myself to finish off this project,” said Lang.
And winning would also mean that Lang’s daughter, Sarah, would become a Canadian champ like Lang and his wife, Lorraine.
“Yes, that would make it really special for me. You know I am very proud of the way she performs and the fact that we can work it out with a coach/father player/daughter relationship. She is a good player and she works really hard at the game so it would be special for the both us.”
The final chapter on this story will be written on Feb. 6 and every one in Thunder Bay is hoping that Team McCarville can add to the two Scotties banners won by Heather Houston and her team of Lorraine Lang, Diane Adams and Tracy Kennedy.
SUPPORT THE SCOTTIES: While local fans may not be allowed in the Gardens this week which would have been a big revenue source for the local host committee, people can still show their support for the local curling community by buying 50/50 tickets for the event with all proceeds going to the local curling clubs.
The 2022 Scotties 50/50 Raffle went live on Monday with three draws planned through out the week.
Draw 1 - Tickets on sale Jan. 24-29 (Early Bird - Jan. 27)
Draw 2 - Tickets on sale Jan. 30- Feb. 3
Draw 3 - Tickets on sale Feb. 4-6
Tickets are sold online at www.curlingcash.com and can be purchased by anyone in Ontario.
Again, proceeds from the lottery will go to supporting grassroots initiatives at our local curling clubs.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. If you have news on upcoming ‘spiels or bonspiel results in Northwestern Ontario, contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
