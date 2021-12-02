Curtis Michaluk has been one busy high school volleyball coach over the last two weeks.
It started on Nov. 18 when Michaluk’s Westgate Tigers senior boys team opened play in the city semifinals. After dispatching of St. Ignatius, the Tigers defeated Hammarskjold in the final. As Westgate was prepping for the OFSAA tournament in North Bay last week, Michaluk was also holding tryouts for the Tigers senior girls squad.
“Finished tryouts this Monday,” said Michaluk, who led the boys team to a 1-3 record at provincials. “We have two practices under our belts and we’re ready for our first match (today).”
The turnover from the city’s fall to winter high school court sports season begins when the Tigers visit Superior Collegiate Gryphons to kick off the senior girls volleyball schedule. The senior boys basketball season is off and running with the annual Tiger Tip-off, also starting today.
For Michaluk, it’s been a steady stream of sideline work since September. But for many student-athletes across Thunder Bay who didn’t play fall sports and are hitting the courts, curling ice, ski trails and wrestling mats this month, it’s a welcome sight.
“They’re super excited to get back into competition after being away so long,” Michaluk said of his Tigers that will feature five returning players from the championship team from the 2019-20 — the final season played before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all high school sports last year.
Dino Buset, the head coach of the St. Ignatius Falcons senior boys basketball team — the six-time defending city champions — said little by little building activities outside the classroom is so important to student development.
“Another step towards normal. It makes the school year fun,” he said.
However, the pall of another wave of the virus could be on the horizon. Michaluk said following proper protocols has been become second nature for players.
“It’s always in the back of your mind,” he admitted. “The only protocol we follow is when we’re sitting on the bench during games we have to wear masks. But other than that, once we get them in the drills it almost feels as business as usual.
“At this point, we’re so used to washing the hands and the social distancing. . . . It certainly feels like things are getting back to normal despite wearing masks at certain times. Kids are just super excited. I think if they had to, they would play with masks on just to get out there and compete.”
Still, school officials are playing it extra safe. For instance, dressing rooms will be closed to all teams at the Tiger Tip-Off as a safety precaution.
The senior girls volleyball division will feature seven schools — Westgate, Dennis Franklin Cromarty Thunderhawks, La Verendrye Viperes, Hammarskjold Vikings, St. Ignatius Falcons, St. Patrick Saints and Superior. Michaluk has led the Tigers senior girls to three of the last four Thunder Bay trophies. Westgate’s junior entry won their division playoffs in 2019 and 2020. Last week, over 90 girls turned up for junior tryouts.
“I always like to think we’re always in the mix of things. We’re really fortunate over the years with what we’ve created at Westgate. Kids are starting to recognize our success that we have. Kids are wanting to get involved in volleyball at our school,” said Michaluk, who credited the local Superior North Volleyball Club for nurturing talent all year round.
The popularity of basketball at Hammarskjold High School has been so immense that there will be two separate teams playing in the junior loop (Red and Gold).
Vikings senior boys coach Ryan Sutherland, whose team is always in contention, said there are pieces on his new roster that could solve the Falcons this time. Returning veterans include Justin Pucci, Porter Jorgenson, Carter Pare and Isaac Gouthro-Taylor.
“We have an athletic team. My returning players will definitely play a big part in the success of our team,” said Sutherland, the son of the late coaching great Don Sutherland. Ryan Sutherland is entering his 14th season at the helm of the program.
Dennis Franklin Cromarty is fielding a senior basketball team for the first time. Led by coach Aaron Guthrie, the Thunderhawks meet Hammarskjold in the first round of the Tip-Off today. Seventh Fire out of Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation is also in the seven-school league.
Due to a graduation batch last spring, Buset’s Falcons are only returning three players — Makeer Makeer, Liam Willmore and Aidan Dougherty. But the arrival of solid first-year seniors from a dominant junior program means St. Ignatius shouldn’t miss a beat. Ben Kim and Jackson Lawrence are among the two new faces who will likely be in the starting lineup today. The Falcons also added A.J. Tshilombo, who transferred from St. Patrick.
“It’s likely the deepest team we’ve had,” Buset said. “We’ve got 15 players there and all 15 can contribute at some point of the year.”
Tshilombo was on the Saints team that lost to St. Ignatius in the senior championship game in February 2020 — the last league boys hoops game in the city before the pandemic hit.
Until today, that is.
“They’re excited to get back on the court and playing after a long, long wait,” Sutherland said. “As a coach, I mean coaches just love being on the floor teaching the game to the students. It’s more than the game itself. It’s something I looked forward to. It was a long wait for coaches as well.”
