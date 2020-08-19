Like classrooms across Thunder Bay, the local high school sports scene will have a much different look if it gets off the ground this fall.
Activities director Dave Pineau said the Superior Secondary School Athletic Association (SSSAA) is taking a wait-and-see approach to pursuing any organized sports.
“We’re waiting to see what comes from the school start-up,” Pineau said on Tuesday. “Right now, there’s just so many unknowns in terms of largely the feeling of teacher-coaches and parents and students on return to play.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rules on social distancing are being enforced, meaning sports such as football and basketball are in danger of being delayed or not played at all. Pineau said the cohort number or maximum participant level is 50.
In-class school is set to start on Sept. 3 for both the Thunder Bay public and Catholic boards. Football typically is the first sport to hit the field for practice and tryouts during the first week of school, while the girls basketball and boys volleyball seasons begin in late September.
All of those are on hold for now.
“We’re lucky based on our COVID numbers as opposed to some of our southern Ontario counterparts,” Pineau said. “If the start-up goes well, we might have the opportunity to offer some school sports options. Some of them might not be traditional in terms of the season or the delivery model. Or even maybe the activity. We’re going to do everything we can to try and engage the students if everything is safe and there’s an opportunity to do so.”
Sports such as cross-country running, badminton, tennis and golf promote social distancing naturally and will be ahead of the line.
“There’s really only a few sports that you can do that meet those guidelines,” Pineau said.
Pineau added another issue will be availability of teachers as coaches and supervisors for the sports. Teachers, with community coaches, use their free time to manage teams during a season.
“They’ve got a lot of things thrown at them as far as how to keep their classes safe,” Pineau said. “Are they going to have the time, the energy and the resources to do that within the school? That’s the tricky part now.”
Over 1,700 students take part in 16 different sports across Northwestern Ontario from September to June. The only previous major stoppages of high school sports in Thunder Bay over the last 20 years occurred during the 2000-01 and 2012-13 seasons due to separate teacher strikes.
The spring sports (soccer, track and field, tennis badminton) were wiped out with the onset of the pandemic in March.
“When it first broke it was so sudden and it kind of took everyone by surprise,” Pineau said. “As it wore on you knew the severity right away, but you realize the impact it would have on the fall. . . . It’s going to have a profound effect for this school year and it will be very interesting to see how it will play out in the long term.”
Last week, the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) cancelled all its fall provincial championships. Pineau said the regional arm of high school sports, NWOSSAA, will likely decide to scrap its championships as well so winners from the Thunder Bay leagues will not be playing teams from towns and cities such as Fort Frances, Dryden or Kenora.
