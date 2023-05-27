The Thunder Bay high school senior tennis championships were held Wednesday at the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre.
Natalie Parker of the Superior Collegiate Gryphons went undefeated to win the girls singles title.
Sarah Black and Julia Curtis won the senior girls doubles crown while Max Leduc (Westgate) rolled to the senior boys singles title and E.J. Paddington and Isaac Warkentin (Westgate) prevailed in the senior boys doubles event.
Olivia Verardo and Luca Verardo (St. Ignatius) won the mixed doubles trophy.
The St. Ignatius Falcons captured the overall team points title over second-place Westgate.
The city’s high school junior playdowns will be held Wednesday. OFSAA is set for Toronto, June 5-7.
