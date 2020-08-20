Thunder Bay’s Andrew Brewer is this year’s recipient of the T.B. (Bones) McCormack Meritorious Award from Hockey Northwestern Ontario.
The Bones award is handed out every year to an individual who contributes and helps build up the regional hockey branch. The honour is usually announced in May, but the announcement was held until Wednesday.
Brewer began his career as an on-ice official at the age of 12 and has been a referee for 31 years. Brewer has worked every major event under the HNO banner, including branch championships and tournaments.
Outside the branch, Brewer has been a referee at various provincial events, the Ontario Winter games, the world junior championship, the Canadian midget tournament and the Allan Cup.
“To be selected as the recipient of this year’s T.B. (Bones) McCormack Meritorious Award is truly an honour, especially considering it’s the most prestigious award within our branch,” Brewer said in a statement. “Sharing the news with family, looking at the history of the past award recipients on all of the people who have had a positive impact on my career over the years on and off the ice, I can’t thank so many people enough throughout Hockey Northwestern Ontario, Hockey Canada and our officiating program.”
Off the ice, Brewer has spent the last 20 years as an instructor, mentor, and supervisor, and over 15 years as the Referee-In-Chief for various organizations. He held that position for HNO during a 10-year stretch.
“The focus has always been development, opportunities and building for the future,” Brewer said.
Also on Wednesday, HNO stated it would release its plan for return to hockey under the COVID-19 restrictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.