Hockey Northwestern Ontario released its Return to Play plan on Thursday, and things could look quite different at a hockey rink near you.
The plan was put together by Hockey Canada with the branches across the country, including Hockey Northwestern Ontario (HNO), aiming to follow it to a tee as they hope to resume action on the ice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Activity on the ice can begin on or after Sept. 14.
“We are excited to release our Return to Hockey Plan. On March 12, 2020 when hockey was cancelled from coast to coast to coast, we at HNO have been looking forward to the day where we could present our Return to Hockey,” HNO president Jason Perrier said in a news release.
“It’s been a long time coming and although the release is later in the summer than we would have liked, it was extremely important that we got our framework right and received endorsements from both the Northwestern Health Unit and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to ensure we have a framework in place that will keep everyone involved safe as we return to hockey.”
The rules will be in place for all divisions of amateur hockey — from the IP1 class to senior men’s hockey. The Superior International Junior Hockey League already announced it would be starting its season in November, while the Thunder Bay Kings AAA and Queens AA programs have booked tryouts for September. The Lakehead Junior B Hockey League’s eturn timetable will be similiar to the SIJHL’s.
The Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association and the Thunder Bay Women's Hockey Association will also begin piecing its schedule together and organizing tryouts.
As expected, good hygiene (handwashing, sanitizing), physical distancing and limit of time in hockey arenas are among the main changes on tap. Players and referees are encouraged to change into as much hockey equipment as they can at home before heading to the facility.
The respective arenas will be taking more of an active role in setting guidelines for cleanliness. This is done as insurance issues fall with them. Workers are responsible for wiping down the player bench areas and dressing rooms after each session or game.
Restricted attendance numbers in the stands were not set, but the Phase 3 rule in Ontario limits public indoor gatherings to 50 people.
Hockey Canada is mandating that players and personnel stay no longer than 20 minutes in the dressing room after a game. This will help ease flow with traffic of people coming in and out of the arena.
HNO and Hockey Canada’s release and full document can be found at http://www.pointstreaksites.com/view/northwesternontario/news-1338/news_532577 . Here are some of the other highlights of Hockey Canada’s 40-page plan:
• Cleaning of jerseys, face shields and mouthguards must take place before and after every game.
• Masks are to be worn indoors by fans attending the game, and off-ice officials such as timekeepers and penalty box attendants. Coaches should only wear a mask if physical distancing is not possible.
• If a player, coach, official or parent feels any signs of a flu or cold, they should immediately let others know and leave the area. Hockey Canada suggest those feeling ill shouldn’t leave their home at all prior to a game or event. A follow-up on a possible COVID-19 diagnosis must be made known to hockey officials and the public health unit so they can trace contact.
• The use of a bus is not recommended for tournament travel, but if one must be used, physical distancing must be enforced to the best of the team’s abilities. Players are encouraged to travel with their families in out-of-town tournament situations. At the hotel, players should stay with their parents and family in separate rooms.
• Players should not share food or snacks with teammates. Personal water bottles and hand sanitizer — or even a mini hygiene kit — should also be set aside for each participant.
