This sports columnist had her eyes opened by two hockey players from Nunavut.
Roberto Matias and Frederick Hutchings travelled from Iqaluit to Thunder Bay to try out for the Kam River Fighting Walleye Jr. A hockey team at the club’s prospects tryouts this past week.
You couldn’t meet two nicer young men.
Matias and Hutchings are forwards who have played minor hockey together. Matias is 17 years old and Hutchings will be 17 in three months.
In Thunder Bay, we take hockey for granted. We think it will always be there for our children.
If these two young men do not make a junior team in Thunder Bay they are uncertain if a return home will bring any exposure to that level of hockey. The coaches have to volunteer and they have to have enough kids interested for it to happen.
I asked what they thought of the tryouts so far. The first to respond was Matias, “The calibre of hockey here is much higher here.”
Hutchings then responded, “Yes it is much higher. We are working hard. We have both lost weight. We can tell this tryout is helping our game already.
“I want this so bad you can’t understand it is hard for me to explain. I really love hockey. There is nothing else I want to do.”
Added Matias:: “I would like to play NCAA hockey some day that is my goal.”
Then these two young men really pulled on my heart strings. I wish the words on the paper could express their appreciation as much as they expressed it to me. Matias and Hutchings wanted the Fighting Walleye hockey organization to know how thankful they are for this opportunity — no matter the outcome.
“This has been an amazing experience,” they said in unison.
They also wanted to thank their families back home for the support. We are staying at the Hampton (hotel) and we know this is expensive for our families.
“It really means a lot to both of us,” said Hutchings.
I was choked up at the sincerity in their voices and in their young eyes. It was like a tryout for the Fighting Walleye was like winning a gold medal at the Olympics to these two. Unfortunately, Matias suffered a setback when he broke his wrist during the tryout at NorWest Arena.
I want to commend them for having fear of failure and facing it. They are taking a chance and that takes guts. They saw the competition and knew it was a higher caliber but they are working hard to fit in. The pair are holding their own in the hockey tryout jungle. They are brave. They are strong. They are fine young men their families can be proud of this pair for many reasons.
Before Matias’ injured, they talked about how impressed they were with the Fighting Walleye’s refurbished dressing room. The Rob Metzger-designed room is a work of sports art.
“It just pops. The colours are amazing. I’ve never seen a dressing room like that one,” Matias said.
“It is very professional we don’t have anything like that back home,” Hutchings added.
I really liked the specially designed closet for the players’ suits. This is a very professional-looking dressing room. There are some inspirational sayings on the wall.
Matias’s final words to me about his chosen sport were also from his heart.
“Hockey builds character, it teaches life lessons, it gives you many friendships. It is a good sport,” he said.
Hockey is a privilege, not a right. We in Thunder Bay are so very lucky for our coaches, volunteers, officials and all those that organize this amazing sport.
Those who take care of our rinks are amazing. These two young men taught me not to take what we have in Thunder Bay for granted. These boys also do not take their families for granted.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
