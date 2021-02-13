Mackenzie Blackwood’s growth as a bonafide NHL starting goaltender was taking that third step this season — sample-size notwithstanding.
But it’s all been halted for the 24-year-old Thunder Bay native and his New Jersey Devils teammates. Blackwood has been one of several players on the club dealing with COVID-19 that has shelved the Devils since Jan. 31. He was activated last week, but the rest of the roster has had health issues.
Seven of New Jersey’s games have been lost to virus protocols. As of Thursday night, 35 total games in the NHL have been postponed. It’s become reality. We hardly blink when we hear a player has contracted COVID-19 and is forced to the sidelines, let alone a team for a stretch.
At this point, it’s an extra edit needed in your fantasy pool.
New Jersey (4-3-2) is the only team that has yet to play 10 games. They’re slated to return to the ice on Tuesday.
You can make a case for just about every young player in this league about how disappointing it is the pandemic has stunted their respective development. Blackwood is the poster boy for this.
Blackwood last played on Jan. 19, stopping 47 shots in a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. He’s 2-0-1 on the season with a 1.90 goals-against average. Blackwood’s numbers have steadily risen in all major categories since his rookie season in 2018-19 (GAA: 2.61 to 2.77 to 1.90; save percentage: .918 to .915 to .948 this season).
After signing a three-year extension in December, Blackwood already has the raise and security set. Now it’s about getting back on the ice to further prove his worth.
———
VOTE FOR HOCKEYVILLE: Oliver Paipoonge and Thunder Bay’s push for votes and endorsement for a spot in the Kraft Hockeyville finals ramped up this week and culminates this weekend with a tour across the city region.
“Every story, picture or comment posted gains Norwest Arena points in the contest and gets Oliver Paipoonge one step closer to being named Kraft Hockeyville,” bid organizers announced on Friday.
Fans can visit www.krafthockeyville.ca to place a submission (search: Norwest Arena). Deadline is Sunday. The four nationwide finalists will be announced next month.
The Kam River Fighting Walleye, who play their home games out of Norwest Arena, along with mascot Chomper, will take their team bus to outdoor rinks today to greet families. Stops include Rosslyn Village (11 a.m.), West Thunder (12 p.m.), Carrick Park (1 p.m.), North End Rec Centre (2 p.m.) and Murillo (3 p.m.).
Boxes of Kraft Dinner will be made available courtesy of Westfort Foods. All COVID-19 safety measures will be followed.
One of the township’s biggest hockey stars offered his testimonial. Eric Staal of the Buffalo Sabres recorded a video that was released Friday to talk about Oliver Paipoonge’s strong community ties through sport.
“The Oliver Paipoogne community and Thunder Bay in general is a blue collar town. It’s a place where people work hard and are passionate about sports, especially hockey,” said Staal, whose first experience in a rink was at Norwest when he was four years old. “It’s a place that everyone that’s ever grown up there has positive things to say. It’s a community-type feel.
“For me growing up, it shaped who I am and helped get me to be an NHL player. It’s an honest place. Great people. Somewhere that anyone would love to grow up,” he added.
Staal’s brothers, Jordan, Marc and Jared, also grew up in the Norwest system before moving on to pro careers.
