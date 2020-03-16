DESPITE the premature end to the Junior A season, a local player was recognized by his league for his on-ice contributions.
Last week saw the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League name Thunder Bay’s Nicholas DeGrazia its rookie of the year for the 2019-20 campaign.
Skating in his first season in the Junior A ranks, the 17-year-old led all NOJHL rookies in goals with 32, in just 42 outings, and tied for first among them in overall points with 61.
DeGrazia also provided five game-winning tallies, which tied him for tops among rookies.
His season also saw him tabbed a NOJHL 1st Team All-Star at forward.
Back in December, the former Thunder Bay Kings standout was a member of Team Canada East that captured a silver medal at the World Junior A Challenge held in Dawson Creek, B.C.
OTHER ACCOLADES
A couple of other local junior players earned honours in their respective leagues.
The Manitoba Junior Hockey League named Thunder Bay’s Jayden Wojciechowski a second team all-star on defence.
As a member of the MJHL’s Virden Oil Capitals, the 20-year-old blueliner had a career single-season-best 47 points, featuring 40 assists.
His numbers saw him finish third in league numbers among D-men.
Over in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, Sioux Lookout’s Quinton Loon-Stewardson was a runner-up for SJHL Player of the Year.
As a member of the SJHL regular season title-winning Battlefords North Stars, Loon-Stewardson averaged just over a point-per-game with his club in 2019-20 with 55 in 53 match-ups. He also tied for fifth in his league in goals with 30.
Also, on the Battlefords squad was his older brother Elijah.
He wrapped his Junior A career with 53 points on the year, scoring 16 times and helping set-up 37 more.
CHAMPION
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also seeing NCAA action end early, local product Samantha Isbell did see her collegiate career finish on a winning note.
The senior co-captain at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Penn., helped lead her Lakers side to a College Hockey America championship by defeating Robert Morris 2-1, in overtime, in the title game as well as a 4-1 triumph over Penn State in semifinal play earlier this month.
The converted forward was previously named to the CHA’s 2nd All-Conference team on defence after the biology major tied for the team-lead in CHA offensive production during the year.
Overall on the squad, Isbell was third on Mercyhurst with 31 points in 35 outings by getting six goals and assisting on 25 others.
VERY CLOSE
Thunder Bay’s Kaitlyn Tougas was very close to winning a Swedish Women’s Hockey League crown before their playoffs were halted.
As a member with HV71, Tougas helped lead her squad to within two victories of a SWHL title with an unbeaten 6-0 run in the postseason.
Her side also finished in first place in the regular season in the 10-team loop with an impressive overall record of 32-1-1-2.
In her first year with that team, Tougas ended up fifth in SWHL scoring with 50 points, featuring a league-best 36 assists.
She was also a point-per-game player in the playoffs with six in six.
Another city skater in the league was Michela Cava, who finished ninth in offensive numbers with 45 points.
As a member of Lulea, Cava was fourth in SWHL tallies with 24.
Her club fell in semifinal action where she had six points in the playoffs.
The third skater from town competing in Sweden was Brooke Boquist.
She registered 29 points on 14 goals and 15 helpers and ended up in a tie for 18th in league scoring as a member of Leksands.
(Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. You can contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.)
