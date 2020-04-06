It takes a village to raise a child, as the adage goes. But when it comes to the world of skateboarding, it might take more than a community to produce a champion.
Look no further than the career of Vancouver’s Adam Hopkins, who aspires to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, where skateboarding will make its debut.
Originally from Thunder Bay, the 30-year-old park skater is ranked No. 2 in Canada based on his recent performance at the nationals in Toronto in early March.
On his journey to the Olympics, Hopkins received help along the way from family, friends, fans, communities, skateboarding connections worldwide and from sponsors.
A recent fundraiser for his Olympic efforts on Feb. 23 at The Foundry in Thunder Bay brought in more than 100 supporters, reports his sister Shauna Makkinga, who manned the door along with husband Jeremy.
Hopkins’ brother Cameron and his local band, Cam Hopkins and the King Rat, provided the entertainment for the evening. Family friend Uriel Lubuk of Superior Screen Printing and Dave Christian sold live-streamed T-shirts, designed by local skateboard artist, Mark Kowalchuk, now of Calgary, where they made a donation off proceeds to the cause.
Familiar faces on the local skateboarding scene were there, including filmmaker Damien Gilbert, who has shot videos of Hopkins in action.
“He’d spend multiple hours in up to minus-20-degree weather to get one trick down,” he says.
John Kelly, chair of the Thunder Bay Skateboarding Coalition and owner of the skateboard shop Eclectic, came in support of Hopkins.
“I got to help teach him a lot of tricks,” he says when reflecting on the young athlete’s early years of training.
Hopkins also acknowledges Jeff Hunnakko, the first president of the organization, who taught him skills and filmed him, which could lead to sponsorship.
Veteran skateboarder Geoff Hyslop attended the fundraiser, though he had never met Hopkins.
“I drove to Thunder Bay from Sioux Lookout because it’s really important to celebrate and support the local skate scene in all communities,” he says. “Skateboarding is making its debut at the Olympics and we’re lucky enough to have someone locally (potentially) represent the nation.”
Hopkins was overwhelmed by the support he received.
Spurred on by his incredible drive, natural talent and an unbridled passion for the sport, the ambitious skateboarder remains focused, despite the temporary suspension of further Olympic qualifying opportunities, due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result the Summer Games have been pushed back to 2021.
“For me, it’s fine,” he says. “It’s more time to skate. I’m excited for the potential chance to compete for Canada. Not many people get to be first to pave the way at something (since skateboarding is making its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics).”
For now, he says he will follow strict health protocols as opposed to a training regime.
Hopkins says he measures his success against his own personal bests and likes the nature of the sport.
“You’re not fighting to put the puck in the net for your team,” he explains, though he played hockey as a youngster. “You’re not letting your team down or getting yelled at by a coach. You do it on your own.”
His love of skateboarding took root early on and he really wanted a skateboard. A close family friend that Hopkins affectionately refers to as his aunt, gave him his first skateboard on his seventh birthday.
“He was thrilled,” says Lauranne Burdick of the Spiderman skateboard, adding that Hopkins had built ramps out of plywood and wooden blocks on his deck.
A few years later, she gave him another skateboard to replace his worn-out board. His parents, acknowledging his dedication, eventually upgraded his board.
His father Shaun even built a small half-pipe on the dirt floor of their farmhouse and a vertical half-pipe in the barn once he had removed the loft floor.
Hopkins would also try out his tricks and hone new ones at the house of Dave Darcis, a work colleague of his father’s at Mascarin’s Collision Centre. The family man, whose three children joined him in their new love, put up ramps in his basement and a half-pipe in his garage.
The families bonded over skateboarding and Darcis adopted the sport at the age of 38, spending a decade of serious training before his body forced him into retirement.
Hopkins became a good friend of his older son Cody, who died eight years ago. Middle child Katie and younger son Brennen shared in their favorite pastime, supported also by mom Michele.
The accomplished skater trained on the streets of Thunder Bay on the north side and later at Marina Skateboard Plaza (Skateboard/BMX Plaza), once it opened in 2008.
He now concentrates on the discipline of park skating rather than street skating downtown, using such props as handrails, benches and stairs.
“All ramps are curved,” he explains of park skating. “Some go into vertical. They project you into the air. It’s high-speed skating, hurdling into the air, going upside down. It’s a very powerful style of skateboarding.”
In 2006, he had a unique opportunity to meet a few of his idols, when Tony Hawk, Canadian park skateboard legend Alex Chalmers and other pros surprised him on Tony Hawk’s Secret Skateboard Tour to a Winnipeg Skate Park. Hopkins’ mother Michelle Maydo wrote to the fan club of Hawk seeking advice on how she could help her son with his passion in the face of geographical challenges. To her delight, the sister of Hawk responded months later with a special proposal. She wondered if the family of an unsuspecting Hopkins could get him to Winnipeg as a fan chosen for this once-in-a-lifetime memory.
“I was so grateful — I was in awe,” says Maydo.
Maydo adds that she promotes individuality amongst her children.
“We’ve encouraged them to live and dream and to follow their passions,” she explains of her family. “I’m so proud of my son for his passion.”
Hopkins considers himself fortunate as result of an experience that his family kept hidden from him until the last moment. He thought he was in Winnipeg with them for a different purpose. “Tony Hawk rolled up out of nowhere,” he recalls. “I played it cool. I was surprised but I was in shock. He’s extremely nice. He’s a really good guy. He does a lot for skateboarding. He gives back to the sport immensely.
“I was looking forward to seeing him this year at the Vans Park Series but I won’t be seeing him because of the coronavirus,” he added.
In 2008 after high school, Hopkins decided to move to Vancouver to further his training. He ended up placing fifth at the Van Doren Invitational against the best in the world.
“It’s more of an industry hub for skateboarding,” he says of his new surroundings. “Distribution companies and brands for skateboarding run out of Vancouver.”
Hopkins notes that Montreal and Toronto are considered other suitable options for avid skateboarders.
“Vancouver has a lot of good skate parks,” he adds. “It has a mild climate — much closer to California.”
Shaun remembers the days when he drove his son and a group of his friends to skate parks in Winnipeg, Superior, Wis., Minneapolis and Duluth. He’s amazed such efforts might lead to an Olympic berth.
“I start talking about it and I tear up,” he says. “I’m very proud. I had a view of the skateboarding culture in my head. I did try to tell him you have to have a back-up plan. Like so many parents out there, I was wrong. How do you stop your child when they’re fearless — jumping off roofs? I did it myself.”
Adds family friend Burdick: “When they (fans) say, ‘Can’t stop the Hop!’ That just describes Adam to a tee.”
Despite broken legs throughout the years and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, Hopkins continues to forge on to make a name for himself in the world of park skateboarding.
