Chris Horychuk and Elizabeth Niemi won the top singles titles at the city club championships over the weekend at the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre.
Horychuk swept Nick Littlefield 6-2, 6-2 in the open men’s singles final on Sunday.
Elizabeth Niemi, a young junior standout, took down Azariyaa Kitcherner 6-2, 6-3 for the open women’s single crown.
Niemi had defeated Tracy Hill and second-seed Anna Sukhoverkhova to reach the final. Earlier this season, Niemi won the under-18 girls class at the Mid Canada Open.
Horychuk and Littlefield teamed up to win the men’s doubles championship, needing to rally in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 10-7) to defeat Marcus Grillo and Zach Francis.
Emma Johnston, who won the Thunder Bay mixed doubles tournament earlier this month with Littlefield, and Reese Coffey earned top spot in the women’s doubles competition. They beat Dolly Niemi and Gail McGregor, 6-4, 6-3.
Other division winners from the club playoffs were Emily Attila-Ryder (women’s 3.5 singles) and Joe Wendell (men’s 3.5 singles).
This weekend, Thunder Bay’s top junior players will compete at the Robert Everett Junior Championships. Action starts Friday at the tennis centre.
The final event of the competitive season is the Port Arthur Family Dental Fall Classic, Sept. 7-10.
