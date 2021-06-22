Definitely unique, while short-lived, the Hockey Thunder Bay League was one of a kind back in the day.
The four-team local loop that was formed in the spring of 1980 featured competing clubs, from as many levels of play. They were the Thunder Bay Twins (senior); Bay Beverage Blazers (intermediate); Lakehead Nor’Westers (university) and the Burger King Kings (junior).
While it only lasted two seasons, having such a wide-array of talent, at each platform, made for tremendous competition on a nightly basis.
It also allowed all four clubs a significant savings budget-wise, allowing them to play games locally at Fort William Gardens, before going on their respectively national title runs at seasons’ end.
“Ken Ridler was one of the key people who helped get the league off the ground,” recalled Dave Bragnalo, when discussing the late hockey executive, who was associated in many facets of the game locally.
“That was certainly a unique concept, but one that all teams bought into and gave everyone an opportunity to play,” added Bragnalo, who ended up having double duty in the HTBL.
Bragnalo not only still played for the Twins, but coached the LU side.
Another key cog in the formation of the league was the legendary Gary Cook, while serving in his role working with the Twins.
“I knew Cookie pretty well from my junior days and he knew about our Blazers team in the commercial hockey leagues being one of the top teams in the city at that time,” offered Jerry Adduono, the Blazers coach both years in the HTBL.
“He (Cook) called me and asked if we’d be interested in playing in a league with the juniors, LU and the Twins to help out with all of them and provide as much competition as possible before heading on to compete in each of our playdowns,” added Adduono.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.