The mystique of junior hockey prior to amalgamation, that brought us Thunder Bay in 1970, remains etched in the memories of those who grew up in that era, as well as those who boast interest in our cities’ gloried on-ice history.
Back then, fans had their favourite teams and players they rooted for with reverence.
One such club followed with admiration was the Westfort Hurricanes of Fort William in the late 1960s.
That Herks crew wrapped up that decade with a trio of local Jr. crowns to boast area hockey supremacy. Under the guidance of former NHLer, head coach Benny Woit, and managed by Louis Nistico Sr., the Hurricanes began the 1967-68 campaign looking to win their first Thunder Bay Junior Hockey League title since 1960.
Despite finishing at the bottom of the tightly-contested four-team league, that also featured the Port Arthur Marrs, Fort William Canadiens and the Fort Frances Royals, the Hurricanes found their stride in the postseason.
Upending Port Arthur in semifinal play, they went of to knock off the Royals in a seven-game set that produced four wins against two defeats and a tie to hoist the championship trophy.
After sweeping Nipigon-Red Rock to claim the Thunder Bay Amateur Hockey Association title, the squad got their first taste of the Memorial Cup playdowns in eight years.
There they would top the St. James Canadians from Manitoba in six games in quarter-final competition before falling to the eventual western winner, the Estevan Bruins, in a series that went six.
Building on that, the Herks finished first in the TBJHL’s regular season in 1968-69 and earned a berth right to the final where they proceeded to dust off the Marrs in four straight for a second consecutive crown.
After a intense battle with Schreiber, with the Herks taking the best-of-five affair 3-1, their year came to an end at the hands of the Dauphin Kings (MJHL) in the western semifinals.
Returning to the ice in 1969, the Woit-Nistico tandem had their club right there with Fort William and Port Arthur.
League semifinal play saw the Herks edge the Marrs 3-2 in a best-of-five before going on to knock off the front-running Canadiens four games to one to win it all for a third year in succession.
After dropping Schreiber in a three-game tune-up, the westerns once again beckoned for the Hurricanes.
Meeting Dauphin once more in the western playoffs, it was the locals turn to prevail as they took care of the Kings in a best-of-seven that went six.
Advancing to the Western Canadian final, the Herks met up with a quality Weyburn Red Wings side from Saskatchewan.
Westfort got off to a great start, winning the opening two contests by scores of 6-3 and 5-2.
However, the Red Wings took flight after that and reeled off four consecutive victories to take the series and advance to the Memorial Cup against a powerful Montreal Jr. Canadiens squad who swept Weyburn to win the national title.
That year would be the final one where teams from Thunder Bay would compete for the Memorial Cup, with their focus switching to the Centennial Cup as hockey in the country shifted to both major junior and junior A.
Many players with the Westfort Hurricanes, or pickups from other clubs they brought on board for the playdowns, during various points of that three-year run of TBJHL titles, continue to be well known in local hockey circles.
From future pros like Dennis Owchar and Lou Nistico or many more that went on to play senior hockey for the fabled Thunder Bay Twins.
You also had Herks assistant captain George Letowski, whose son Trevor had a distinguished career of his own in junior, being one of select few to win World Junior Hockey Championship gold as a player and a coach. He was also on the staff of the Windsor Spitfires (OHL) that won the Memorial Cup in 2017.
The younger Letowski played 616 NHL games and is currently an assistant coach with the Montreal Canadiens.
While time has passed, reflections of local junior hockey remain.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.