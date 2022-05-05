As we enter the final week of the Thunder Bay indoor soccer season, more hardware has been handed out to celebrating teams.
Aaliyah Hurtig was the match-winning hero as her lone strike was enough to give the Lakehead Express a hard fought 1-0 victory over Vipers, in the women’s gold flight playoff final.
Earlier the Express had beaten Impact 3-1 in the semifinal. Two goals apiece from Brooklyn Chicorli and Drita Voca booked Vipers spot in the finale with a highly entertaining 8-7 result over the Chill.
As reported earlier, Confederation College claimed the silver division prize, but the bronze flight is still up for grabs with the final slated for tonight.
Michelle Heinz bagged a brace for Lightning, but her side fell 4-3 to Daniars in the opening semifinal and strikes from Amy Borges and Alyssa Squissato gave Cheadle’s a narrow 2-1 win over Goalden Girls in the second of the nights final four matches.
In earlier quarterfinal action, Stephanie Kostamo recorded the hat trick as Lightning edged Fusion 3-2 while efforts from Sage Nilsson and Taylor Syrek helped Cheadle’s to a 2-0 win over Legends.
The first silverware on the men’s side goes to Croatia, who claimed the retro division title with a 5-0 shut out victory over FC Grande. Enzo Fabiano led Croatia with the hat trick.
Croatia defeated Old Boys 2-1 in their semifinal. FC Grande got by Max Pawn FC 2-0.
There are three more finals on the schedule this week, starting in division one.
Juventus beat Lakehead University 7-1 to set up a meeting with Rainbow, who edged Franki’s Pizza 3-1.
The Thunder Bay Chill blanked Confederation College 2-0 to reach the D2 final where they will face the PA Big Dogs. PA edged Roma Bakery.
The championship trophy will be handed out to the Division III winners after their final on Friday night.
The Eagles, who eliminated Evergreen FC in the semifinal, will face FC Kerala, who required a penalty shoot out to defeat the Passalona Knights.
———
PRO/INTERNATIONAL WATCH: Canadian captain Christine Sinclair was again amongst the goals as her Portland Thorns squad defeated the Kansas City Current 3-0 on opening day of the National Women’s Soccer League regular season.
As we continue to promote the women’s game, all the league games can be viewed for no cost on Twitch.
In European women’s action, Barcelona defeated Wolfsburg and will face Lyon, who beat rivals PSG, in the Champions League final on May 21.
A disappointing 2-1 reverse for Toronto FC as they fell to Cincinnati 2-1 in Major League Soccer play.
In England, Manchester City stayed top of the Premier League after a convincing 4-0 win at Leeds, but sit just on point ahead of Liverpool with four games remaining.
Manchester United have officially hired Ajax bench boss Ten Haag to take over as team manager at the end of this current campaign.
On a personal note, huge congratulations to my boys across the pond. Bournemouth defeated Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening to book their return to the top tier of the English Premier League.
It’s truly an amazing achievement for little club on the south coast and great to see them back competing with the big guns.
John Rider’s column runs in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at jrexp@tbaytel.net.
