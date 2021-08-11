A trip to the desert anyone?
Veteran NHL goaltender Carter Hutton is hoping the arid air of Glendale, Ariz., will be to his liking. The 35-year-old Thunder Bay native inked a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent on July 28 to stops pucks for the Arizona Coyotes this season.
Last year’s starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper was traded to Colorado, and backups Adin Hill (traded to San Jose) and Antti Ranta (off to Carolina) means Hutton is on top of the position’s depth chart.
At present Hutton is the only goalie listed on the Coyotes’ official team website. Czech Republic-born Josef Korenar had a 10-game stint with the Sharks last year, and Russian-born Ivan Prosvetov — with his 130 minutes experience of NHL experience with the Coyotes — the franchise’s other netminders.
Coyote GM Bill Armstrong used the words “rebuild, refresh, restart” to describe upcoming the 2021-22 season. Building through draft picks and prospects will take time however.
Hutton left a Buffalo team in turmoil and the prospects for an Arizona playoff run this year seem bleak. Hutton will be hard-pressed add to his three games of playoff experience he earned with Nashville back in 2015-16.
“I wouldn’t necessarily view it as a fresh start,” Hutton said in a phone interview. “Obviously things in Buffalo didn’t go as planned. I don’t think I’m the only one. There’s a whole team of us that didn’t have great years in Buffalo. There’s a lot of issues there.”
And now comes this opportunity.
“Just more of an exciting chapter, you know. At this point I’m 35,” said the six-foot-four, 208-pound Hutton, who played junior hockey locally with the Thunder Bay Golden Hawks and Fort William North Stars in the mid-2000s.
“I’m pretty established to who I am. I don’t really think there’s time to have a fresh start. I’m really excited to be part of a young team. Getting to move down to Phoenix is pretty exciting. I think I’m going to have a lot more visitors in Phoenix than I did in Buffalo.”
Hutton compiled a 31-49-10 record in three seasons with the Sabres. He went from an 18-25-5 record with a .908 save percentage and 3.00 goals-against average in his first year, to 12-14-4, .898 and 3.18 marks in year two and a 1-10-1, .886 and 3.47 log in his final season.
In 2017-18, Hutton enjoyed his best year statistically, leading the NHL with 2.09 goals-against average and .931 save percentage while compiling a 17-7-3 record with St. Louis.
Lifetime, his record stands at 94-88-27, 2.71, .909 with eight shutouts. He’s looking to get back to a semblance of those numbers.
“I never really try to look too much into that whether when I was the guy or wasn’t the guy,” said Hutton. “You take it game by game. It’s the kind of position where it’s what have you done for me lately. But at the same time, it’s been communicated to me is that’s the plan. We’re going to go with that.
“Obviously it depends on how the team goes, how things go. Things change pretty quickly in pro hockey, nothing is for certain. At the same time I’m doing the best I can off the rink, my off-season training. I take care of myself to have a successful year. As you get a little bit older the schedule gets a little bit harder. Hopefully, this year with a few extra days off . . . it’ll benefit me.
“Last year it was a shorter year but it was more compact,” he added. “It was definitely a different schedule. A little more draining, it was almost a game every second day which required some adjustment. Not having fans, we’re looking forward to a little more normalcy this year.”
Hutton once again hosted the Hometown Heroes Children’s Foundation Charity Golf Classic held at Fort William Country Club in support of George Jeffrey Children’s Centre. He’s been at helm of the event six years running since taking over from Patrick Sharp.
“I honestly feel honoured by it. . . . I think I’ve grown as a person,” he said. “Now being married with two kids it’s changed my perspective on it. I realizing how far it goes with helping kids at the centre. The biggest thing that touched me is seeing how it affects those children and seeing locally how the centre helps.
“The volunteers do all the work. I’m just fortunate to be part of it.”
Hutton said he’s a 12-handicapper. His foursome finished six-under par nine strokes off the pace. Next year’s event is slated for the first week of August 2022. Even with a young family in tow, Hutton should be able to squeeze in the odd round during the winter months and improve his game on the links.
“I can get around a course, but I’m not a pro at it, that’s for sure,” said Hutton.
He is a pro in hockey, and this year he has a chance to significantly contribute to a young team in transition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.