The Dryden GM Ice Dogs beat the Thunder Bay North Stars 5-3 on Wednesday in Dryden. The win moves the Ice Dogs into third place in the SIJHL standings, a point ahead of the Thief River Falls Norskies who have played three fewer games than Dryden.
The North Stars goals were scored by Jacob Brown, Hunter Foreshew and Cody Bruchkowski. Jordon Smith took the loss stopping 38 of 42 shots.
Josh Weber scored two goals for Dryden after Malcolm Huemmert and Nolan Marshall got the first two goals of the game. Curtis Magas added an empty net goal. Jacob Anthony got the win, stopping 33 of 36 shots.
