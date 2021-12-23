Thunder Bay’s Julianna Servello is definitely on this season’s nice list.
Joining a growing list of local soccer players to be recognized for her achievements on and off the field, Servello received academic all-Canadian honors at Carleton University.
Servello, a first-year midfielder with the Ravens, appeared in one game this past season. Servello is a graduate of St. Ignatius and is studying social work at the Ottawa-based school. She is one of 16 members on the Carleton women’s team to earn academic honours.
The Ravens finished 2-4-4 and missed the OUA playoffs.
LEAGUE WATCH: As we edge ever closer to the Christmas holidays, Lauren Henriksson delivered an early present to her team in the Thunder Bay women’s indoor soccer league. Henriksson bagged a hat trick as the Lakehead Express defeated Superior HHC 5-3 in women’s gold-flight action.
A similar score line in the evening’s other match up saw Impact run out 5-3 winners over the Chill, with Olivia Czipf and Megan Graca each scoring twice for the victors. In silver division play, Jenny Stewart’s hat trick was more than enough as Velocity blanked the Tigers 8-0.
Confederation College shut down Eclipse 3-0 with efforts from Zoe Lewis, Kendra Moen and Amanda Tavares securing the points for the Thunderhawks. A brace from Krissy Tassone helped Daniars edge the Goallden Girls 3-2 in the bronze division schedule.
A lone Alyssa Squissato strike was the difference in a tight affair as Cheadles squeaked past Fusion 1-0.
The gap closed a little tighter at the top of the men’s first division table. Jon Czaczkowski struck three times to pace Rainbow to a 7-2 result over Lakehead University, while league-leading Juventus were upset 2-0 by Franki’s Pizzeria.
In division two, Ben Lawson found the back of the net twice as Rush FC got by Coollake 3-1. Eat Local defeated Grass Guy FC by the same score line.
Parker Mork and Irving Pawdumu helped the Chill get the better of Roma 2-1 and Andrea Mollicola netted twice as Gladiators beat the Lakehead Express 3-1. Goals from Marcus and Abdulati powered Qatar past PA Big Dogs 2-1.
Mars FC clipped Confederation College 3-1. A pair of markers from Madakkaw Junaid led FC Kerala to a 5-3 margin over the Passalona Knights in the third flight, while the Eagles edged Evergreen FC 3-2.
There were a pair of hat tricks in the Retro division. Enzo Fabiano scored three times as Croatia blanked Max Pawn 5-0 and Vince Squillaro repeated the feat as FC Grande narrowly beat the Old Boys 5-4.
PRO/INTERNATIONAL WATCH: It was an outstanding year for both the Canadian men’s and women’s international squads concluded with the announcement of individual honours. Alphonso Davies and Jessie Fleming being named as the worthy recipients of the Canada players of the year award.
The surge of the COVID-19 variant will unfortunately continue to hit our sports schedules with the English Premier League being no exception. Over half of last week’s slate of games fell to postponement. However, a few games did take place and leaders Manchester City continued their excellent form with a 4-0 victory over Newcastle.
Coupled with rivals Liverpool and Chelsea both dropping points, it was a good weekend for the title favorites. Champions League play will hopefully return in the new year with the round of 16 on tap. The draw brings up some intriguing match ups, including PSG taking on Real Madrid and Inter Milan versus Liverpool.
I would like to wish everyone in the soccer community a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Stay safe and cheers to a brighter 2022.
John Rider’s column runs in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at jrexp@tbaytel.net.
