Many female champions from the region

In 1988 and 1989, the eyes of the curling world were upon NWOSHOF

inductees, from left to right, Heather Houston (skip), Lorraine Lang

(third), Diane Adams (second), Tracy Kennedy (lead) and alternate

Gloria Taylor as they won back-to-back Canadian titles and the 1989

world curling crown.

 Photo courtesy of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame

Since 1983, the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame has honoured

numerous women for their outstanding contributions to sport through

induction into the Hall of Fame.

Back in 1992, the Government of Canada designated October as Women’s

History Month. To mark this important national initiative, I thought I

would celebrate the women who are amongst our honoured inductees.

A number of our female Hall of Fame inductees have represented us with

distinction at Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The first two Northwestern Ontario home-grown women to claim gold at

those events included hockey sensation Katie Weatherston, who brought

home gold from the 2006 Olympics, and swimmer Andrea Cole, who did so

from the 2000 Paralympics.

Other Olympians recognized in the Hall of Fame include judo pioneer

Sandra Greaves, who attended the 1988 and 1992 Games, and diver Mary

DePiero, who also made the trip to Barcelona in 1992.

In 2006, it was freestyle skier Amber Peterson who became the first

female from Northwestern Ontario to compete in that sport at an Olympic

Games.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you