Since 1983, the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame has honoured
numerous women for their outstanding contributions to sport through
induction into the Hall of Fame.
Back in 1992, the Government of Canada designated October as Women’s
History Month. To mark this important national initiative, I thought I
would celebrate the women who are amongst our honoured inductees.
A number of our female Hall of Fame inductees have represented us with
distinction at Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The first two Northwestern Ontario home-grown women to claim gold at
those events included hockey sensation Katie Weatherston, who brought
home gold from the 2006 Olympics, and swimmer Andrea Cole, who did so
from the 2000 Paralympics.
Other Olympians recognized in the Hall of Fame include judo pioneer
Sandra Greaves, who attended the 1988 and 1992 Games, and diver Mary
DePiero, who also made the trip to Barcelona in 1992.
In 2006, it was freestyle skier Amber Peterson who became the first
female from Northwestern Ontario to compete in that sport at an Olympic
Games.
