At long last, Kaylah Lewis is welcoming basketball back into her life.
The former Colorado high school star’s long road of recovery from serious injuries officially ends when her Lakehead Thunderwolves hit the road in two weeks for their first non-conference games to open the season.
Preparing mentally and physically for a return was not the only challenge facing Lewis. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented all Canadian university athletes from competing — for some it’s been nearly two years of inactivity.
“I feel it’s the best I’ve been in two years after going through two ACL tears and two surgeries,” Lewis said last month as her teammates were reconvening in Thunder Bay. “Having that year off was a blessing in disguise for me. I’m ready to get back into it.”
The Thunderwolves’ successful recruiting of Lewis in 2018 was seen as a major coup. The speedy and versatile guard was coming off a memorable career at Brighton High outside Denver. She is a former 5A conference leading scorer all-star and holds the Brighton girls record for all-time points scored.
However, shortly after the announcement of her signing with Lakehead, Lewis suffered her first ACL tear in February 2019 during her senior year. She fought back to make her OUA debut with the Thunderwolves that fall, but re-injured her knee in December.
Lewis, 20, said the past academic season was a lot of work. Not only were students isolated with online classes, Lewis had to rehab her knee at the same time and get ready to return to the court.
“The biggest part of coming back is mental. Because you can work so hard on your body and getting in the gym, lifting weights, running. Just overall knee strength. But nothing prepares you for the mental strength. You have to do that on your own,” she said.
