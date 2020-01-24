The Thunder Bay Thunder, an international hockey team organized by local hockey veteran Walter Epp, won the bronze medal in the 50-plus division at the 2020 Winter World Masters Games, held Jan. 10-19 in Innsbruck, Austria.
The team consisted of an international core of players from Russia, Uzbekistan, Finland, Bulgaria and Germany along with players from Montreal and Calgary.
The Thunder, who made a furious comeback only to fall 4-3 in the semifinals to Seattle Delta, cruised to a 10-2 victory in the bronze-medal game against the Mongolia Nomads.
Other highlights for Epp were the opportunity to meet hockey players from around the world, mingle with the 3,500 athletes participating in the 12 winter sports, presenting his hockey poetry (The Ballad of Old Woody) on the athlete’s stage and enjoying the gracious hospitality of Austria Tirol.
