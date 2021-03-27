Fitness and sports go hand in hand. Athletes need some kind of fitness to stay game ready and it does not matter what game.
So many sports seasons cancelled. So many of us unable to attend our favourite gyms and for me that has made movement difficult. So many instructors with no clients.
That was the scenario facing fitness and dance instructor Lynda DePiero, who has adapted and has a lot to offer seniors and anyone looking for something to do and keep in shape. She has made the transition to online classes from her home.
Lynda could not afford to bring COVID-19 into her home with a husband who has survived cancer and a sister who battles MS.
“I have been a certified fitness, Pilates and dance instructor for over 35 years. I have been teaching senior programs for over 20 years,” she says. “I specialize in all types of fitness programs and dance genres such as jazz, tap, Irish and sassy senior jazz. I would have to say 90 per cent of my students are women.
“Unfortunately, since (the pandemic) last March, all our live classes have been put on hold and performances and community events have been cancelled.”
When Lynda was introduced to the Zoom lecture/group program, she thought it would be a great way to reach out to her clients. At first, Lynda he was not sure how it would go, but it is working now. The “boomers” have become “Zoomers,” she says.
Classes are open to all ages — not just seniors.
DePiero has a few sayings that keep her going such as, “It is hard to hold a good woman down,” and “healthy spine, healthy mind.”
The one I like is, “motion is lotion” especially as we age and “move it or lose it.” The best saying, however, is “stay fit, stay home, stay safe.”
I would like to challenge some men to join and let me know how they feel about the journey.
The good thing about the classes is you do your workout in your own home. There is no audience like there can be at a crowded gym. No one will see your mistakes, making it a perfect atmosphere for those who are shy. It is your own personal experience.
The classes offered are Stretch and Strengthen, Pilates Mat Work and Barre, ZEN GA and Halo Training, Exclusive Men’s Pilates, Step’n Sculpt, Variety Energizer and Aerobica Latina.
There is also something for all the dancers in the crowd.
We all know we do not like to follow a schedule. Some days you feel like working out others you do not and that is why a punch card system is offered.
For more information on how you can stay fit at home call Lynda DePiero at 767-4942 or e-mail bldipper@tbaytel.net for more information. You can join at anytime.
Try it. You may like it!
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
