Thunder Bay’s Samantha Isbell and Kaity Howarth are on the forefront of an exciting development in women’s hockey. The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) is a seven-team professional women’s league based in Canada and the United States that offers college athletes and other elite female players an avenue to continue their hockey pursuits.
Isbell and Howarth are on the expansion Montreal Force, currently 4-4-0 in their 28-game PHF schedule.
“It’s kind of a surreal experience, honestly. We’ve all been working for this since we were little girls, to make something like this happen for us. We’re all super proud of ourselves, of each other, trying to make it better for the future,” said Isbell, who is in Thunder Bay for an eight-day Christmas break.
Isbell spent four years playing NCAA hockey at Mercyhurst University out of Erie, Pa. She compiled 82 points in 141 games while there, and helped the Lakers win College Hockey America titles in 2018 and 2020. The forward/defenceman leapt at the opportunity to advance her career.
“When the PHF announced a team in Montreal I saw the opportunity. Yeah, let’s get paid, let’s play,” said Isbell. “We’re going to have a full season. We were working beside (president) Kevin Raphael, who we knew for a few years and were good friends with. We went for it.”
The Montreal Force play in small communities in the surrounding Montreal area.
“We had our home opener in Montreal at Verdun Auditorium and drew around 3,000 fans. It was crazy. It was the coolest experience,” said Isbell.
Isbell’s missed two games because of the flu. She has a goal and six helpers for seven points in her six games, with three minor penalties. She’s third in team scoring. Her lone goal — a shootout game-winner in the seventh round — came in Montreal’s first game against Buffalo.
“I’m enjoying it so far. Trying to make the most of every opportunity I get. Playing with a lot of amazing players. It’s awesome. Hopefully we can produce in the new year,” she said.
A well-placed phone call helped land Howarth in Montreal.
“It’s funny. I actually called Kaity to move down to Montreal last summer,” said Isbell. The two played in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) together last year before joining the expansion Force.
Howarth was coached by her uncle, local hockey icon Todd Howarth, in her formative years with the peewee Kings.
“My uncle actually coached me for a lot of years growing up. He would coach a summer boys team, the AAA Thunder that would go on a few tournaments every summer, with his son and my dad (Wayne). It was quite a blast,” said Howarth
Howarth stopped playing hockey with the boys at age 14.
“Todd and my dad were always the hardest on me,” she recalled. “It definitely served me later in life. . . . I would never trade those years for anything.”
The 24-year-old attended Saint Mary’s University in USports from 2017-20, enjoying a decorated career, collecting 29 points in 52 games as a defenceman. As a freshman, she helped the Huskies capture the 2018 Atlantic University Sport (AUS) championship and made the all-rookie team.
A herniated disc cost her final year of University hockey. COVID was rampant then, too.
“I thought that was my retirement from the sport,” said Howarth. Isbell convinced her to join forces in Montreal mid-way through last August.
“A year after, we both signed our contracts to play for La Force in the Hockey Federation. It’s awesome to do it with someone I grew up with and played with,” said Howarth.
Howarth acknowledges the trail being blazed by women’s pro hockey.
“This is something I will be forever grateful for and honoured by — the opportunity to continue my career and be a part of the start a very, very bright future for the younger generation of women’s hockey players. It’s nothing short of an honour every time I get to put on the jersey,” she said.
Montreal suits up to play the Toronto Six on Jan. 7 and 8. There to greet them will be former teammates. Toronto Six forwards Michaela Cava and Brooke Boquist are also from Thunder Bay.
Howarth will be instructing this summer at a hockey camp of her own design based out of Fort William First Nation called For The Girls hockey. Samantha’s sister, Sydney Isbell, will be a co-instructor. There are spots for 20 elite young players aged 13-17 looking to further their careers in college and university hockey and beyond.
“We’re going to talk a lot about the collegiate commitment process because that was one of the most stressful things for me at that age,” said Howarth.
The school will be renting the entire Superior Crossfit gym as well.
“Thunder Bay has so much talent in our women’s hockey,” offered Howarth. “When I went to university, I thought about those players I’d see retire after midget. In university I didn’t see a big gap between the girls I saw retire and the girls who made it on to the next level.”
Finally, she reflected on the opportunity to pursue her passion.
“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Howarth. “I do hockey full-time without working so it’s definitely the start of something incredible to see women hockey players to be able to move into that.
“We don’t make a killing but we do make a living. With our league growing so much, our (salary) cap is doubling. Women hockey players won’t have to work a 9-5 and then go to practice. . . We’re moving into the years that hockey will be the full-time job.”
