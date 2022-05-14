It is that time of year again when my fellow Toronto Maple Leaf fans
and I are on the edge of our seats cheering on our team in the hopes
of advancing along the trail to the elusive Stanley Cup.
One of the loudest cheers this playoff season has been reserved for
our goaltender Jack Campbell whose last name has earned him the
nickname Soup or Soupy in recognition of the famous company that
shares his name.
The other fun use of his name is whenever he records a shutout,
social media is full of people recounting the famous line from the
Seinfeld television series No Soup for You. Sports fans come up with
the best lines at times.
Campbell is following in the footsteps of a long line of athletes and
teams who are just as well known for their nickname as their given
name, and sometimes even more so.
In fact, one of Toronto’s most successful and long-time goalies was
Walter (Turk) Broda who was with the club from 1935-51 during which
time he won five Stanley Cups.
While I always assumed he earned his nickname based upon a Turkish
heritage, I recently read that it was actually from his childhood
days in Brandon, Man., when his freckled face led him to be called
Turkey Egg which was eventually shortened to Turk.
A person’s appearance being a source of a nickname was also evident
with another stand-out Toronto player, Leonard Patrick (Red) Kelly,
who hoisted the Stanley Cup four times with the Leafs during the
1960s, which equaled his record with Detroit during the 1950s.
For three of those Detroit Stanley Cup victories, the red-haired
Kelly shared the ice with a Fort William-born player who also owns a
nickname earned for a physical attribute.
In this case it was not the colour of his hair, but rather the
roundness of his face that gave Alex Delvecchio the nickname Fats.
Another famous player with a well-known nickname on that Detroit
squad was Mr. Hockey himself Gordie Howe.
Famous hockey nicknames have also been in the news lately with the
recent passing of Guy Lafleur also known as The Flower. It was a
reminder of some of his fellow Habs — itself one of the most famous
nicknames in sports — who were also tagged with unique handles.
The Habs reportedly stands for Les Habitants and I always thought
that was what the H in the middle of the Canadiens logo stood for,
but apparently it represents the word hockey.
Some of those Montreal nicknames had family connections with Maurice
(Rocket) Richard’s younger brother Henri coming to be known as The
Pocket Rocket.
It was a younger sister who earned Hector (Toe) Blake his nickname
when she pronounced his name as Hec-Toe which eventually got
shortened to just Toe.
Soon after Blake vacated his position on left wing for the Canadiens
following the 1947-48 season, it was filled a couple of years later
by local hockey product Baldy MacKay whose real name was Calum.
Around the same time MacKay joined the Habs lineup, he was joined by
a player who earned his hockey handle for his powerful slapshot which
caught the ear of a sportswriter from the Montreal Star who created
the name Bernie (Boom Boom) Geoffrion.
Some athletes were recognized for where they came from including the
likes of Frank Nighbor (The Pembroke Peach) and Georges Vezina (The
Chicoutimi Cucumber).
Locally, it was Edgar Laprade who was known as the Darling of Port
Arthur and Leo Lespi as The Flying Finn from Nipigon.
As I go through our list of inducted athletes, builders and team
members, the use of nicknames in sports is very apparent.
From our hockey history it includes the likes of Gordon (Phat)
Wilson, Norman (Bud) Poile, Pete (Pops) Backor, Mike (Tinker)
Mithrush, Gary (Skinny) Linquist, Gary (Cookie) Cook, Gaetan
(Frenchie) Joubert, T.B. (Bones) McCormack, Edward (Jazzy) Manahan;
Arthur (Jakie) Nash, Wally (Scotty) Stewart, Norvel (Red) Olsen,
Lloyd (Swede) Paulsen and Alex (Moe) Irving.
The Robertson brothers from Kenora all had nicknames including Spike
(Don), Sugar (Ken) and Sam (Hugh).
Other sports also have had their fair share of nicknames including
judo builder Hiroshi (Rush) Mitani, auto racer Tom (The Bomb) Nesbitt
and long-time coach Peter (Peppy) Dika.
Football had Jack (Baldy) James, Harold (Snowball) Harri and Orval
(Bo Bo) Penner.
The curling world knows our famous skip as Al (The Iceman) Hackner
and skier Dave Irwin and coach John Ritchie were both members of the
Crazy Canucks.
The sport of boxing is famous for nicknames and some of our inductees
carried on that tradition including Domenic (Hollywood) Filane,
Vernon (The Angry Bear) Linklater and Kathy (Shake ’Em Down) Williams.
This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all of the
sports nicknames out there as there are many more to include. I even
have a couple, which I will keep to myself for the time being.
I will make you a deal though. If the list of names added to the
Stanley Cup for the 2021-22 season includes a goalie by the name of
Jack (Soupy) Campbell, I will let you know what they are.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario
Sports Hall of Fame.
