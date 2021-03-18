Local curlers Trevor Bonot and Oye Sem Won will be two of 70 curlers competing when the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championships get under way at the Olympic Park bubble in Calgary on Thursday.
Bonot and Won are representing Northern Ontario at the 35-team event, with the teams split into five pools of seven teams playing to qualify for a 12 rink playoff round. Local curling fans can watch live broadcasts of games on TSN starting with three draws starting today.
The Thunder Bay duo, who curl out of the Port Arthur Curling Club, said the decision to compete was made easier with their flexibility to juggle the time away from work and their own personal schedules with the quarantine required.
“The decision to compete was easy for me, I love curling and any chance I get to play I want to do it. It took me so long to get to my first national I never want to pass up an opportunity to play in one,” said Bonot who grew up in Stratton, a town 60 kilometres west of Fort Frances.
“Also, I am in a different position than most people. I’m single with no kids to think about and have a career (financial consultant) that allows me to work from home.”
Won’s situation is a bit different than Bonot’s as she has her two young boys, Tai-Li, age eight, and Shaun-Li, six, to consider. The 38-year-old mother also works in the education field, but said the opportunity to compete at a national event only comes so often so she was able to make the arrangements to juggle her job and family.
“With the current lockdown and numbers rising in Thunder Bay, I have been working from home since January. Luckily, the quarantine period required once we return won’t affect me and my work,” said Won, who is a math consultant for CSDC des Aurores Boréales.
“As for the boys, they are at their father’s (Chris Briand) and will be staying with him until my quarantine period is completed. We were able to rework our schedules to allow me to do so. Thank you to him for that,” said Won, noting Briand is also a local competitive curler who has played at provincial and national events most recently the 2019 Canadian club championships in Leduc, Alta., with Team Mikkelsen.
While Rick Lang was at the Calgary bubble coaching Brad Jacobs at the Brier, Bonot and Won will be the only local curlers to play a national event this year due the cancellations caused by the pandemic.
“It’s exciting to represent Thunder Bay, especially this season with the crazy year we have had,” said Bonot.
Added Won: “We are excited and feel very fortunate to have this opportunity. I do feel like this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and cannot wait to be there and make Thunder Bay and all of Northern Ontario proud.”
Bonot and Won secured their Northern Ontario title back in February 2020 and started this season getting in competitive games playing in the Tbaytel Major League of Curling. Bonot skipped his own squad while Won was an alternate second on the Dylan Johnston rink.
However, when play was halted before Christmas, Bonot and Won had not been on the ice for over two months due to the provincial lockdown.
In late February, Thunder Bay moved in the red zone and they were fortunate to book practice ice at the Fort William Curling Club. Thunder Bay went back into the grey zone, but they were given special permission to continue practicing.
“Yes, we have been extremely lucky to be able to train while the city has been in lockdown,” said Bonot, pointing out Curling Canada provided them with a letter that outlined their status as high performance athletes training for a national event meeting the requirements under Ontario Regulation 82/20.
“We got permission from both the club and the health unit to proceed. It has meant a lot to be able to keep practicing after having such a long break at the start of the year,” added Bonot.
“The ice crew, Justin (Lewtas) and Brent (Adamson), have been amazing and so flexible, prepping the sheet for us whenever we wanted to come in to throw. We have also been incredibly lucky to have Al Hackner help us out with some strategy talks to prepare for what we will see in Calgary. Doubles is very different from the regular game,” added Won, noting that a friend had assisted by building a small sliding surface alongside her house which she used before getting ice time at the Fort William club.
Bonot and Won held their final practice at the Fort William club last Friday before the ice was removed. Since that time, the FWCC announced on Monday that it is closing for the season following the lead of Port Arthur Curling Club and Kakabeka Curling Club which each shutdown at the start of the month.
“Preparation and practice has been going as good as it can be for not being able to play games and get those reps in. Practice is not the same as games however so we will have to get into game mode quickly (let’s see if this skip can sweep for a week!),” said Bonot, who guided his Northern Ontario rink to the Canadian mixed (four-person) title in November 2016.
Bonot, who went on to win the silver at the world mixed championships played in Switzerland in the winter of 2017, is competing at his second Canadian Mixed doubles event.
Two years ago, he represented Northern Ontario with his friend, Amanda Gates of Sudbury, at the 2019 championship in Leduc, Alta.
The 35-year-old skip who has been curling since he was four years old is hoping to draw on that past experience in Calgary this week.
“Definitely, anytime you get to play big games and events you learn how to handle certain conditions,” he said.
“I went into the mixed that we won with just the goal of winning a couple games and to have fun and we ended up doing amazing, so I think keeping that attitude of not too much pressure and just enjoying the experience will help us.”
Won, who will be playing at her first national event, says she will be leaning on Bonot.
“I am definitely going to rely on my teammate Trevor, having competed at previous mixed doubles Nationals and for his success with his four person mixed team. He is a great player, knows the game and strategy well, and we get along great out there! I couldn’t ask for a better teammate,” she said.
Bonot and Won’s first game is Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against reigning Olympic gold medallist Kaitlyn Lawes from Winnipeg and her new partner, her relative Connor Lawes.
“I’m really looking forward to playing that first game against Kaitlyn, anytime you play a national you want to play the best and win. Obviously Kaitlyn is one of the best so we are looking forward to the challenge. I think game two is against John Morris, her partner from 2018 . . . so the road doesn’t get easier,” said Bonot.
“I am excited, and not going to lie, a little nervous,” said Won, pointing out that they have not played a doubles game since winning the provincial playdown in Kenora.
“We have been practicing as much as possible and feel ready to play our best. We will be focusing on one rock at a time, not worrying so much about our opponents, rather, the rocks played,” added Won, who also brings experience having played mixed and women’s provincials over the past 18 years.
As for the duo’s expectations?
“We are fortunate that we get along so well and through all this practice have really talked through a lot of our roles.
“My expectations are really just to go and do what we are capable of, have some fun and hopefully that translates into enough wins to make the final 12,” said Bonot, who has mentored under former world champion All Hackner in club and playdowns over the past five or six years.
Aside from pressure of competing against some of the top curlers in the country including Brendan Bottcher, Brad Gushue, Jennifer Jones, and Kerri Einarson, who by the way Bonot beat to win his Canadian Mixed title, the Thunder Bay curlers will also have to adjust to life in the bubble at the WinSport Arena complex.
However, Bonot has some insight as to what to expect from Gates, who competed at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts as the lead for Northern Ontario’s Krysta Burns,
“Amanda has been a huge resource for us, from rock information to letting us know the hotel rooms are very dry and have horrible coffee. She also helped us understand what to expect with the COVID-19 protocols and living life in the bubble. I love to travel, so even being able to get on a plane to go compete is something I am looking forward to.”
As for life in the bubble for Won, she said, “I will be continuing to work through the competition. I have brought my workout gear, shakes and energy balls — and hope to find a good routine, as we do here in stay-at-home lockdowns. I will be nice to have a change of scenery and see other curlers even if we will not be able to gather with them after games.”
ANOTHER CONNECTION: Former Thunder Bay curler Karlee Jones will also be competing at the Canadian mixed doubles, representing Nova Scotia for a third time.
Jones, the daughter of Thunder Bay golf legend Trevor Jones and his wife Liz, had a stellar junior career coming through the Little Rocks program at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
Jones, who has a claim to fame skipping a championship win at the annual Super Bowl Bonspiel here a few years back, says she is receiving a lot of support from people here in her hometown with well wishes on social media.
“The support from everyone back home is absolutely heartwarming. Having learned to curl at Port Arthur CC, it means so much to have the same strong support from back home as I did when I curled there as a junior,” Jones said. “As for my parents, of course they would love to be in Calgary, but fortunately TSN will be airing the event so they can watch from the safety of their home. Mom had mentioned wanting to get a cardboard cut out for the stands but they were all sold out.”
It should be noted that Jones is a front line worker who has been administering vaccinations in her current home of Halifax. Jones and her partner Bryce Everist play their first game against the Northwest Territories tonight at 10:30 p.m.
John Cameron’s In the House curling column runs weekly in The Chronicle-Journal.
