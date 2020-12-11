Thunder Bay Thunderbolts athlete Hannah Johnsen, 17, has decided to
continue her swimming career at the University of Calgary, taking her
talents into the poo for the Dinos.
Johnsen is a nationally-ranked swimmer in the individual freestyle
events and is an honour-roll student at Westgate Collegiate and
Vocational Institute. She was heavily recruited by the University of
Calgary.
Thunderbolts head coach John McLeod couldn’t be happier for his senior
swimmer.
“(Johnsen) is a talented young lady in and out of the pool,” said
McLeod in a news release. “She continues the Thunderbolts rich
tradition of swimming at the post-secondary level and beyond.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of
The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.