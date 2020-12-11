Taking her talents to Calgary

Thunder Bay’s Hannah Johnsen is nationally-ranked in individual

freestyle swimming events.

 Photo submitted by Thunder Bay Thunderbolts

Thunder Bay Thunderbolts athlete Hannah Johnsen, 17, has decided to

continue her swimming career at the University of Calgary, taking her

talents into the poo for the Dinos.

Johnsen is a nationally-ranked swimmer in the individual freestyle

events and is an honour-roll student at Westgate Collegiate and

Vocational Institute. She was heavily recruited by the University of

Calgary.

Thunderbolts head coach John McLeod couldn’t be happier for his senior

swimmer.

“(Johnsen) is a talented young lady in and out of the pool,” said

McLeod in a news release. “She continues the Thunderbolts rich

tradition of swimming at the post-secondary level and beyond.”

