The competitive golf season came to life over the weekend in Thunder Bay.
Jack Moro earned a pair of berths to both the Ontario men’s and under-19 junior men’s championships after carding top finishes at Whitewater Golf Course. Moro fired a 71 to clip veteran Robbie Untinen by three strokes in the men’s division on Saturday.
Untinen (74) was followed by Matt Cho Chu (78), Cody Bruchkowski (80), Nathan Lepore (83), Austin Adduono (87), Logan McBride (87) and Evan Merlo (90).
The Ontario men’s championship will be held Aug. 10-13 at Beach Grove GC in Windsor.
On Sunday, Moro could only muster an 84, but it was good enough to nab one of three available spots to the Ontario under-19 junior championship. Nathan Lepore led the pack with a 76, followed by Dallas Burgess.
Lepore and Jordan Walford were also the under-17 qualifiers. Johnah Lahtinen and Austin Polonoski will compete in the under-15 division, and Michael Figliomeni and Jace Voortman went low in the under-13 class.
In the opener of the Thunder Bay Junior Golf Club’s season, Burgess won the age 16-18 crown in the Pelletier’s Powder Coating and Auto Body Invitational on Saturday at Chapples Golf Course.
Burgess carded a 73 to defeat Tyler Konopski by three shots.
Other age flight winners were Nick Pavletic (79, age 14-15), Figliomeni (84, age 12-13), Lucas Scharf (43 in nine holes, age under-11) and Reese Keating (37 in nine holes, girls division).
Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay District Golf Association season kicks off June 12 with the Mallons Better Ball Championship. The first round will held at Chapples, with the final round set for Strathcona on Sunday.
TBDGA president Hank Wilke said over 40 teams have already registered for the event.
