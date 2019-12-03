Italia Juventus have jumped to the top of the Thunder Bay Men’s Indoor League first division standings after a comfortable 3-0 win over Northwood FC.
Previous leaders Lakehead University fell 1-0 to Rainbow and Confederation College were edged 2-1 by the Thunder Bay Chill.
Confederation College did get back on track however with a narrow 1-0 result over the Lakehead Express Impact.
A mixed week for 807 Empire in second division play. After recording a 4-1 win over the Chill they were beaten 3-2 by TBT Engineering in an entertaining encounter.
A tough schedule for the young Express under-15 squad who were blanked 6-0 by Stride and also fell 5-0 to their under-17 counterparts.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
