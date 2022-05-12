With some spring-type weather finally upon us, the Thunder Bay Indoor
Soccer League season closed its doors on another campaign.
Four senior playoff titles were up for grabs, starting with the men’s
Division I final where league winners Juventus edged Rainbow 2-1
thanks to efforts from Mike Carpino and Devon Hoier.
Division II honours went to the PA Big Dogs, who doubled up a young
Thunder Bay Chill squad 4-2 with Jon Potvin bagging the hat trick for
the victors.
The Division III championship final saw plenty of drama with the
Eagles and FC Kerala fighting to a 3-3 tie before the latter came out
on top in the dreaded penalty shootout.
The women’s league final was also on tap and a lone strike from
Dianne Lampi was enough to give Daniar’s a narrow 1-0 victory.
With the conclusion of the indoor game, both senior clubs now look
forward to the outdoor season. Matches are slated to commence at the
end of the month with both the St. Ignatius and St. Patrick high
school turf fields hosting competition.
Women’s league changes
The Thunder Bay women’s league has added a further three teams to the
league and encourage anyone interested in playing to contact the club
The women’s league is also looking for experienced personnel to fill
coaching roles and have plans to host a goalkeeper clinic.
Chill back in action
The Thunder Bay Chill are also returning to the pitch this summer.
After a two-year absence, the Chill return to USL 2 action with high
hopes of competing at the highest level.
A pair of exhibition games against the Winnipeg Lions on May 21-22
will be followed by league games the following weekend on the road
versus FC Manitoba.
The Chill home opener will be June 3 at Tbaytel Field as they play
host to the Des Moines Menace.
Liverpool launches quad campaign
Liverpool is still looking to compete an amazing quadruple this
season, but have given themselves a lot of work to do in the Premier
League sweepstakes after being held 1-1 by Tottenham.
The dropped points means that the Reds are level with Manchester City
at the top of the table, but have played one more game than their
rivals.
Liverpool already has the League Cup in the trophy cabinet, play
Chelsea this weekend in the FA Cup final and will face Real Madrid in
the Champions League final on May 28.
At the other end of the table, Norwich and Watford are already
condemned to relegation with one further side to join them as we
enter the last two weeks of the campaign.
Toronto FC struggling
Another disappointing result for Toronto FC as their latest defeat
was a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Hopefully a change of fortunes as they take on Orlando on Saturday.
NWSL heats up
Again, we encourage and continue to promote the women’s game as the
National Women’s Soccer League kicked off its regular season schedule
late last month.
Alex Morgan scored all her team’s goals as the San Diego Wave blanked
Gotham FC 4-0 on the weekend. Games are streamed on Twitch at no cost
to the Canadian viewer.
Expensive jersey
Finally, the shirt that Diego Maradona wore when he scored the
infamous Hand of God goal at the 1986 World Cup has just been sold at
auction for $9.3 million.
John Rider's column runs in The Chronicle-Journal.
