Indoor men's champions

Juventus captured the Thunder Bay Indoor Soccer League Division I

title with a 2-1 victory over Rainbow last week. Members of the

winning team are, back row left to right, Sullivan Silva, Marco

Colistro, Devon Hoier, Francesco Scopacasa, Francesco Leuzzi and Jag

Arena. The front row, left to right, are Peter Pilato, Mike Carpino,

Mattia Rolli and Pedro Adan.

 Submitted photo

With some spring-type weather finally upon us, the Thunder Bay Indoor

Soccer League season closed its doors on another campaign.

Four senior playoff titles were up for grabs, starting with the men’s

Division I final where league winners Juventus edged Rainbow 2-1

thanks to efforts from Mike Carpino and Devon Hoier.

Division II honours went to the PA Big Dogs, who doubled up a young

Thunder Bay Chill squad 4-2 with Jon Potvin bagging the hat trick for

the victors.

The Division III championship final saw plenty of drama with the

Eagles and FC Kerala fighting to a 3-3 tie before the latter came out

on top in the dreaded penalty shootout.

The women’s league final was also on tap and a lone strike from

Dianne Lampi was enough to give Daniar’s a narrow 1-0 victory.

With the conclusion of the indoor game, both senior clubs now look

forward to the outdoor season. Matches are slated to commence at the

end of the month with both the St. Ignatius and St. Patrick high

school turf fields hosting competition.

Women’s league changes

The Thunder Bay women’s league has added a further three teams to the

league and encourage anyone interested in playing to contact the club

at tbwsc@hotmail.com.

The women’s league is also looking for experienced personnel to fill

coaching roles and have plans to host a goalkeeper clinic.

Chill back in action

The Thunder Bay Chill are also returning to the pitch this summer.

After a two-year absence, the Chill return to USL 2 action with high

hopes of competing at the highest level.

A pair of exhibition games against the Winnipeg Lions on May 21-22

will be followed by league games the following weekend on the road

versus FC Manitoba.

The Chill home opener will be June 3 at Tbaytel Field as they play

host to the Des Moines Menace.

Liverpool launches quad campaign

Liverpool is still looking to compete an amazing quadruple this

season, but have given themselves a lot of work to do in the Premier

League sweepstakes after being held 1-1 by Tottenham.

The dropped points means that the Reds are level with Manchester City

at the top of the table, but have played one more game than their

rivals.

Liverpool already has the League Cup in the trophy cabinet, play

Chelsea this weekend in the FA Cup final and will face Real Madrid in

the Champions League final on May 28.

At the other end of the table, Norwich and Watford are already

condemned to relegation with one further side to join them as we

enter the last two weeks of the campaign.

Toronto FC struggling

Another disappointing result for Toronto FC as their latest defeat

was a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Hopefully a change of fortunes as they take on Orlando on Saturday.

NWSL heats up

Again, we encourage and continue to promote the women’s game as the

National Women’s Soccer League kicked off its regular season schedule

late last month.

Alex Morgan scored all her team’s goals as the San Diego Wave blanked

Gotham FC 4-0 on the weekend. Games are streamed on Twitch at no cost

to the Canadian viewer.

Expensive jersey

Finally, the shirt that Diego Maradona wore when he scored the

infamous Hand of God goal at the 1986 World Cup has just been sold at

auction for $9.3 million.

John Rider’s column runs in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at

jrexp@tbaytel.net.