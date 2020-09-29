It was such a beautiful day at Whitewater Country Club on Sunday, a flock of geese on the 10th hole — about 100 strong — were caught flying north.
A perfect day for golf.
The timing was right for Thunder Bay’s potentially newest sports tradition. The inaugural Kam Cup was awarded to Whitewater Golf Club over Fort William Country Club in an interclub rivalry match that ended Thunder Bay’s golf season on a high note. After a first day tie, 2.5 points each, Whitewater’s 10-man crew won 7-3 in match play to clinch the Ryder Cup-style event 9.5 points to 5.5.
“I think it’s been fantastic,” Kam Cup co-founder Rob Campbell said midway through second round play. “Golf’s been great. “A tie after the first day, can’t ask for better than that.”
Chris Gardner garnered a point for Whitewater with his win over Mike Throm.
“It was a close match all day. He, at one point, was three-up, after 12 or 13. My putter got a little bit hot, there. I actually finished him off on 17. Finished the match two-and-one in favour of Whitewater. Big battle. It was a pleasure spending a couple of days with Mike Throm,” said Gardner, the assistant pro at Whitewater.
“This whole concept was a fabulous idea,” he added. “We have done it in the past. In prior years it was more for mid-handicappers. This was more of a competitive event. Get your 10 best players from each club together and battle for two days. A lot of low handicaps in the field. I think it only bodes well for the future.”
Opponents suddenly became teammates overnight.
“Sitting at dinner (Saturday) night together,” recalled Gardner, 32. “Talking about our situations and everything like that. It was quite easy for us to flip a switch and become a team for two days.”
Fort William Country Club team captain and club champion Kevin Ariana lost to Jeff Hunter on the 17th hole.
“I was a see-saw affair, back and forth. Lots of holes won,” Ariana said. “Jeff made some good shots at the end and made some putts. I was happy with the way I hit the ball. Couple of putts didn’t fall. Not much you can do about that.
“It’s good to get the guys out at both courses and compete and have some fun,” said Ariana, echoing the overall sentiment. “It’s been a good couple of days. We had some good weather. Courses are nice and green. Leaves are turning colour. It was beautiful. It’s an honour to represent Fort William against Whitewater. Got a good bunch of guys. Just happy to do my part and be here.”
Walter Keating Jr., Trevor Lafrenier, Albert Drake, Gardner, Hunter, Evan Littlefield and Barry Caland won their matches against their FWCC counterparts. Nicholas Throm, Kevin Jackson and Dan Zatti won the three Sunday points for Fort William.
Caland, Whitewater’s captain, contributed a winning point to the haul.
“All the players are real good players. It just brings everything together at the end of the year,” said Caland.
Bill Gordon, 2020 Kam Cup honouree, was acknowledged by Caland.
“He always had time for you, that’s the thing. . . . If you made the call and he’d always be there for you,” said the seven-time Strathcona Invitational champion.
“Before Strathcona one year I called him up and said, ‘I just need a set of eyes.’ He’s the first guy I’d think of for a set of eyes. He could relate to me on how to make me better. It was about putting. I don’t putt real well sometimes. Him just driving something into my head. I played really well at Strath that year. Made a bunch of putts, won the tournament.”
That was in 1992. But Gordon’s been there for all the veteran golfers in Thunder Bay over the years.
“For me, what he said really resonated and helped me get to that level I was looking for,” said Caland. “He’s just an icon around the area. Everybody knows Bill and everyone has a Bill story.”
Two local juniors, Jack Moro for Whitewater and Dallas Burgess of FWCC were selected to represent their respective clubs.
“(Jack’s) a great kid. He can play. He works at the golf course here (Whitewater) as well. I know Dallas works at Fort William on the greens crew. . . We did the junior camp a couple of weeks ago,” said Caland.
“To see how these kids play at their age. The future’s very bright. We had a bit of a lull around here for awhile. We have this really good crop of juniors. I played Dallas, the kid’s unbelievable. Jack, unbelievable. Nathan Lepore, another one. Great to see that . . . They can flat out play. They’re almost fearless in how they play.”
The Kam Cup looks to return in the fall of 2021 bigger and better than ever.
“Next year it’s supposed to be the main event,” said FWCC golfer and Kam Cup co-founder Robbie Untinen.
“We’ll have a lot more people out there with a beer gardens and whatever. This year went really well. The players seemed to enjoy it. Everyone’s fired up for next year. We’ve had calls from all over the city to be able to join one of the clubs to play in it next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.