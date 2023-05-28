Just 26 years old, new Border Cats manager J.M. Kelly started coaching early on. With time left as a player, he went from a catcher/first baseman/third-baseman to an assistant coach, to a manager, with a little bit of scouting with the Houston Astros thrown in for good measure.
The native of Buna, Texas, made the journey from home, arriving in Thunder Bay on Thursday night.
“I’ve coached at the Division 1 level. I’ve coached at the Division 2 level — maybe the second best conference in the country. The Division 1 level was awesome,” said Kelly, nestled in his office at Port Arthur Stadium on his first day. “You’re dealing with the best of the best at the college level. You run out on opening weekend and you’re playing Boston College. There’s three first-rounders. That was my first Division 1 game I ever coached in.”
The baseball world is a very connected one. Kelly was at a game with his wife Emily and her parents in Corpus Christi, Texas, very recently and a player he scouted, was pitching for AA Tulsa.
“That was fun, to see a guy you invested some time in,” said Kelly.
With Rawlings bat boxes, hoodies, hats and baseballs piled in the clubhouse, Kelly was getting his Thunder Bay bearings.
“I’m excited. Yesterday they were telling me how much the fans get into it — a hockey crowd sometimes . . . We’ve put together a good club. I’m ready to get going. I think even the temporary guys we signed for the first couple of weeks are pretty good players. I’m thinking we’re going to be talented. I think we have a shot to win a lot of games.”
The Cats hit Baseball Central for Friday’s 4 p.m. workout. There’s a pair of 1 p.m. weekend sessions on Saturday and Sunday, also at the upper diamond. A six-game road trip launches the season starting Monday, with two games each in Mankato, Minn., Rochester, Minn., and Waterloo, Iowa.
Port Arthur Stadium will see its first action in 1,393 days with a June 6 tilt against the Duluth Huskies. The Huskies will play four games at the Stadium — the first of 36 home games on the schedule.
A Mike Steed protege, Kelly was slated to be assistant coach under Steed last year with the Border Cats. Steed landed a job as a minor league pitching coach in the Braves organization and the lingering Covid situation cancelled the Border Cat season regardless.
Kelly forged a 31-21 record with the North Platte Plainsman (Nebraska) of the Independence League in 2022.
Steed gave his seal of approval for Kelly’s hiring, who signed a Border Cat contract on Nov. 23. Talks with the Cats, specifically vice-president Bryan Graham, were fruitful.
“He called me. We spoke. Conversations went well. Had a second round of talks. Everything went well again,” said Kelly. “The hardest part at the time was the border situation, and are we even going to have a season this year?”
Steed had a hand in signing many of the current Border Cats.
“I’m super grateful for the relationship I have with him. . . . He’s a good friend, someone I trust,” said Kelly.
Kelly’s already built a rolodex of baseball contacts — always handy when assembling a roster.
“I think the relationships with guys I’ve built up in the past has helped out with building the roster. We’ve got a really good core. They’re not just role players or bench guys. They play — a lot,” Kelly noted.
Kelly is a baseball traditionalist. He’s not a big fan of the pitching clock, starting the 10th inning with a man on second base, or a strict reliance on stats. He’s a hybrid manager of sorts, with plenty of old-time values mixed in with the new numbers.
“When I’m recruiting pitchers I don’t necessarily go after the 95-to-98 mile-per-hour guys. I want the 88-to-92 mile-per-hour guys who throw strikes,” said Kelly. “Yeah, he might give up hits in college. The hitter’s swinging a 30-ounce bat. You bring a guy up here and stick a wood bat in his hand, it’s more difficult to get to a pitch you would have gotten to before. If you can throw two pitches for strikes and you can throw 88-to-92 (miles per hour), you’re going to have a lot of success in the big leagues.”
And in the Northwoods League. Kelly considers his stint with the Cats to be his biggest challenge.
“This is the top. This is the pinnacle,” he said of the Northwoods.
“We’re going to have some pretty good players. I can’t tell you (how many) wins and losses. I think we’re going to be in the majority of the games we play. Whether we wins or lose we’re going to be in them,” he said.
Kelly figures he’s crammed 11 seasons of baseball into his six years of college and summer league ball. He’s 35 pages into writing a book about his baseball journey to date. He’ll have plenty of time on the Cats’ long road trips to write it.
“The biggest thing for me, at this level — they want to win. They don’t care so much about stuff outside (the ballpark), they want to win,” said Kelly of his new team. “I guess that’s what gets the fans here. My expectations for this is the players walk away with relationships and friendships they didn’t have before. A lot of people want to play summer collegiate baseball. They don’t get to do it at a level like this.
“My expectations for these guys is to walk away from this experience better people, better men,” he continued. “Knowing the game, understanding the game at a deeper level, becoming better ballplayers. The realistic goal is you want to get in the playoffs, see what happens when you get there.”
