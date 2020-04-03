Ready or not, Thunder Bay Kings: The Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection is just one day away.
In an off-season like no other, the coaching staff and members of the Kings minor midget (under-16) team are preparing for the annual draft this Saturday that will be held online. A handful of players could see their name flash on that screen, but Kings head coach Matt Valley stressed this is merely the first phase of a long hockey road.
This season’s road was cut short nearly three weeks ago when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of all Hockey Canada events, including the OHL Showcase Cup in Toronto last month where the top minor midget teams would have battled it out in a tournament attended by major junior scouts.
Players based in Northern Ontario don’t make many trips to southern Ontario for games, so exposure was limited. The Kings played events in Toronto and Whitby earlier the season.
“It’s kind of a weird year. We just didn’t get showcased down there and I feel bad for these kids,” Valley said in a phone interview on Thursday. “It should have went the other way because we had a really strong season. Some of them really developed a lot. If we would have had more time in Toronto, more kids would have been drafted.
“Maybe for some of our kids who were on that brink or that edge or cusp of getting drafted . . . they really needed those extra games,” he added. “For us to miss out on those four, five games we would have gotten under those lights in that showcase, it’s really devastating to us, for sure.”
Valley said there are two scouts based in Northwestern Ontario who feed OHL reps information on prospects from Kenora to Thunder Bay to Sioux Lookout. He added interested teams reach out to the player and their family independently, but admits the waters across the board have been quiet.
“I don’t think teams have been really hitting the phones that hard because it’s just some unprecedented times. Everyone is kind of in shock,” Valley said.
Despite going just 19-22-5 on the ice, Valley said he was proud of the Kings’ season and how each of his players took a major step in their respective hockey careers.
“I think this minor midget year is unique because in Thunder Bay it’s the first time some of these kids realize they like hockey. They like it and they play it their whole lives and they wear the track suits and they’re hanging out with their friends. But I think in minor midget, it’s the first time where you actually have to dedicate yourself to the sport if you want to be successful,” Valley said. “This 2004 age group has a lot of kids that want to play hockey for a living or at least want to play junior hockey or college hockey. They’re just starting to realize that, ‘I do like this. This is fun. Working hard is fun and this is what I want my life to be like.’”
The first three rounds of Saturday’s draft will be streamed online on the OHL’s YouTube page starting at 9 a.m. There are a total of 15 rounds.
It’s a long shot the Kings’ top three scorers — Josh Lehto, captain Jack Pineau and Zach Biniaris — will be picked in the first three rounds, but Valley said many of his players have potential to get a serious look, including defenceman Brodie McLeod. McLeod, who scored 28 points in 39 games while drawing just eight penalty minutes, was named Hockey Northwestern Ontario’s minor midget player of the year.
Pineau’s older brother, Alex, was chosen in the eighth round of the 2019 draft by the Sudbury Wolves.
Valley, who turns 30 today, and his fellow assistant Kings coaches Rylan Henley, Jordan George, Jesse Taylor and Kyle Lapenskie, have all been through this process as rep players. They’ve preached to their players that this weekend isn’t the be all end all to everything.
“One thing I’ve tried to have these kids understand is that a hockey career isn’t made when you’re 15. I understand the game is totally shifting towards those younger players whether you’re 18, 19 or 20 being studs in the NHL right away. But those are those select few one-in-a-million kids,” said Valley, who went on to play in three junior A leagues, including the local SIJHL, before attending Northland College to study and skate on the varsity team. “You have to realize there’s thousands and thousands of players that want to move on and become professional hockey players and don’t because they don’t actually dedicate themselves to it.”
Valley is set to rejoin the SIJHL next season as head coach of the expansion Kam River Walleye.
The North Bay Battalion have the first pick overall on Saturday, followed by the Niagara IceDogs and Sarnia Sting. The Windsor Spitfires, coached by Thunder Bay’s Trevor Letowski, will make their first pick at No. 14.
