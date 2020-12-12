The Thunder Bay Kings are looking to pick up the pieces of a broken
season.
Skill development has been the theme until recently. The U16 and U18
squads, led by head coaches Jeff and Gary Ricciardi, split the two
rosters intro three competitive teams and played games in an in-house
tournament of sorts.
Now the bar has been raised.
In concert with the SIJHL, Hockey Northwestern Ontario and the Kings,
the U18s will participate in the SIJHL season, along with the Kenora
Thistles U18 team.
“(Kings president) Michael Power and (SIJHL commissioner) Darrin
Nicholas tried to figure out how to potentially get our U18 team in the
league,” said Jeff Ricciardi, head coach of the U16 Kings.
“They obviously need to ensure their schedules to get completed as
well. This afforded the U18s from Kenora and the U18s from Thunder Bay
to get good exposure at the SIJHL level.”
The older Kings and Thistles make the SIJHL a seven-team loop. The U16
team, headed by Jeff Ricciardi, makes it an even eight.
The younger Kings will play only the older Kings and Kenora. None of
the stats from the Kings/Thistles games count in the SIJHL numbers.
“From the perspective of what these games are meant to be, they’ll be
super-highly competitive,” continued Ricciardi, a Winnipeg Jets draft
pick back in 1991. “They have a good team, we have a good team. It
allows us to get back to some form of true hockey.
“We’re just hoping for super high competition. We’re not necessarily
focused on results in the short team. Just trying to get our kids back
to a place where they’re prepared to play should the eventuality ever
happen.”
The U18, U16 and U15 Kings were set to play in the Greater Toronto
Hockey League and will — this season or next.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
