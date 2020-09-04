The Thunder Bay Kings have found a league for their teams to play in this season — and it’s one with plenty of talent and history.
On Thursday, the city’s AAA minor hockey program announced its under-15, under-16 and under-18 clubs will be playing in the Greater Toronto Hockey League this season.
“This is a monumental step forward for AAA hockey in Northwestern Ontario,” said Kings president Michael Power in a news release.
It’s also a step due to necessity. The border between Canada and the United States have been closed since the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move prevents the Kings from playing in the North American Prospects League based out of Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota, but also featured teams from across the U.S. as well.
The Kings under-18 club played the last two seasons in the NAPHL, winning the playoff title two years ago and the regular season crown last year.
Thursday’s move brings Thunder Bay back under a Canadian umbrella. The GTHL, Hockey Northwestern Ontario (HNO), the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF) and Hockey Canada have given full approval.
“The GTHL is a premier AAA hockey league in Canada and one of the most scouted organizations by the OHL, CJHL, NCAA, and USports,” said Power. “Our membership and active participation can only benefit the next generation of Staals, Pyatts, Sharps, Murrays and Johnsons on being recruited out of the Kings organization to compete at the next level.”
Thunder Bay will travel to southern Ontario on various weekends for a 36-game regular season schedule. The Kings aren’t expected to host any games at their home rink at Fort William First Nation Arena.
It’s not known if travel expenses per player are expected to go up due to the longer road trips that could involve airfare.
The Kings will be the 13th member of the league, joining the Don Mills Flyers, Markham Majors, Mississauga Rebels, Mississauga Reps, Mississauga Senators, North York Rangers, Toronto Jr. Canadiens, Toronto Marlboros, Toronto Red Wings, Toronto Titans, Toronto Young Nationals and the Vaughan Kings.
The under-15 (formerly bantam) and under-16 (formerly minor midget) teams will still be eligible to compete for the provincial crowns — the OHF and OHL Showcase Cup tournaments, respectively.
The Kings under-18s (formerly major midgets) will still play out west for the Telus Cup west regional qualifier. The Kings’ fourth team, the under-13 squad (formerly peewee) are slated to once again play in the Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association.
The Kings plan to open tryouts and training camp on Sept. 14 when it is legal for hockey teams to hit the ice under COVID-19 restrictions.
Founded in 1911, the GTHL is a non-profit organization and the largest minor hockey league in the world. The GTHL registers more than 40,000 annual participants in the Toronto area.
