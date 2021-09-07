Jeremy Kirk has added another major prize to his growing golf trophy case on Monday.
The District Open champion rallied to move up the leaderboard and then defeated Kevin Ariano on the second playoff hole to capture the Teleco district men’s amateur championship. The win culminates a 54-hole event held at Chapples, Strathcona and finally Whitewater.
While Ariano battled Joe Scharf and Jack Moro all day long , Kirk spent half an hour in the Whitewater restaurant hoping his final round 70 would be good enough to force the issue.
Turned out his three-round total of 216 was good enough for a tie with Ariano.
After two playoff holes the win became official. Kirk picked up the Teleco District Amateur victory with a par.
“I feel great. This event is one of the three majors in town. So obviously a big event,” said Kirk, whose other big win in the Thunder Bay District Golf Association this season was the Open in July. “Haven’t been able to play because I’ve always been away at school, so to get an opportunity to play in it and win it means a lot to be. My grandpa (Art Kirk) won this one 61 years ago, so it’s a great feeling for me.”
Ariano shot a final round 75. Moro, who had won the district junior championship just a day before teeing off here, shot a 73 to finish with a 217 total, while second round-leader Scharf fired an 80 to fall out of contention.
With handshakes going around after an apparent win by Ariano word came down that 216 had only tied Kirk.
“I was fortunate (Monday) because the leaders were a lot ahead,” said Kirk, who started the day six shots off the pace. “I did play well. Didn’t think it would be just enough, but I was told ‘Hey, you’re one down with a few to go.’ I had a couple of birdie looks coming down the stretch. They didn’t go in. But fortunately, my pars were enough to get into a playoff . . . here we are.”
While Ariano went head-to-head with Scharf and Moro for 18 holes, Kirk was paired with Cooper Anderson and Jeff Hunter, who each shot 75s for final totals of 221.
“I could only do one thing and it was to go make birdies,” said Kirk. “Kevin had people to deal with, crowd to deal with. Jack and Joe are exceptional players, too. He had a lot cut out for him. I’m assuming there are no leaderboards out here so I’m thinking he thought he probably had it (the win).”
Ariano battled back from a first-hole triple bogey to start the final round.
“Jeremy made a solid par on the last playoff hole. Someone’s got to win, someone has to lose,” said Ariano, who three-putted on the second playoff hole while Kirk drained his par putt from eight feet.
“Jeremy played well (Monday). He was never out of it. He played well all weekend,” Ariano added. “It was in a dogfight all day with Jack Moro and Joe Scharf. Last word I got was the group two groups ahead of us were really not playing well. I thought it was between me and Jack coming down the stretch. Jack stuck in a birdie on 17. I had to make a par. Had no idea what was going on ahead of us.”
Ariano chipped in off the green on 13 for a birdie, to take the lead at the time.
“I played well all weekend to tie,” said Ariano, a two-time Fort William Country Club champion. “Jeremy’s a great player. To be one-over for three days on three different golf courses I’m happy with that.”
