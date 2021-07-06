Jeremy Kirk earned his second AON District Open golf championship in four years on Sunday after carding a field-best 70 in the final round at Fort William Country Club.
Kirk clipped Jamie DePiero by one stroke with a two-round total of 143. DePiero and Evan Littlefield had led the pack with a 72 each after the first round on Saturday at Whitewater. But Kirk, who this tournament in 2018, came out firing in a clean round to catch and pass his competitors.
DePiero (144) and Littlefield (149) rounded out the top three.
Defending champion Evan DeGrazia had been aiming to become the first back-to-back Open winner in 11 years. He ended up six strokes back of Kirk after shooting a 76 on Saturday and a 73 on Sunday for a total of 149.
Other notables in the first flight, included reigning district amateur champion Brett Shewchuk (153) and former Open winners Barry Caland (154) and Walter Keating Jr. (149).
Casey Niemi took home second-flight honours thanks to a two-round score of 147 — good enough to defeat junior champion Jack Moro by two shots. Jeff Hunter, the 2012 Open winner, was fourth. Colin Sobey was ninth in the flight.
Scott Wilke (155, third flight), Mike Satten (153, fourth flight), John Shaw (157, fifth flight), Bruce Dafoe (170, sixth flight) and John DeGrazia (177, seventh flight) were the other winners.
The road to the Teleco Strathcona Invitational is well underway. The Invitational, running July 29-Aug. 1, is making a return to the summer schedule after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Until then, the Chapples Invitational, the Strathcona club championships and the Aguasabon 4-Man Masters are other Thunder Bay District Golf Association events in July.
In the junior division, the Thunder Bay Junior Golf Club will host the Ham’s Optical Invitational today at Strathcona. Over 65 players have registered.
