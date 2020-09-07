The 1961 Thunder Bay District Amateur Golf Championship was held on

Labour Day weekend at Chapples Golf Course close to 60 years ago.

Members of the Strathcona Golf Club swept the event including, from

left, Bob Arvelin (runner-up in the championship flight), Don McNeill

(district champ), Mike Kolomy (winner in the first flight), and Norm

Backen (winner of the second flight).