Josh Laframboise is on the verge of forgoing his final two years of university hockey eligibility in Thunder Bay to play in the ECHL.
On Tuesday, the Kansas City Mavericks announced they had signed the Thunder Bay native to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.
Laframboise, 23, played the last three seasons for the Lakehead Thunderwolves (missing almost all of the 2018-19 campaign due to injury). He was third in team scoring last season with 17 goals and 14 assists in 32 games.
Before entering the psychology program at LU, Laframboise played his junior hockey in the British Columbia junior A league and midget AAA hockey in Saskatchewan.
Laframboise’s departure leaves Lakehead with just one of its top three scorers on the roster. In the spring, Tomas Soustal opted out to play professional hockey in his home Czech Republic league.
Only Daniel Del Paggio is coming back for his fourth season.
The Mavericks finished last in the Mountain Division at 24-32-5 when the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ECHL has delayed the start to its season to Dec. 4. University hockey is targeting a return to the ice in January.
