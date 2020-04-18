Lakehead University has reached across the pond to add Bradford, England’s Rhianna-Mae Laing to next year’s women’s basketball team.
The Thunderwolves announced the signing in a media release on Friday.
The 5-foot-10 guard spent the 2018-19 season playing for the Durham Palatinates of the Women’s British Basketball League in England. She played two seasons at Cowley College in the Kansas Community College Conference from 2015 to 2017.
“I decided to choose Lakehead as I felt most comfortable with the coach. He has helped me through some difficulties and has been one of the most open coaches, with a balanced and prudent mindset,” said Laing.
“We are getting a very experienced and well-rounded student-athlete in Rhi,” says Thunderwolves head coach Jon Kreiner. “She has played at the national level for her country and had great success at one of the top community colleges in the United States.”
———
