Lakehead Thunderwolves hockey co-MVP Daniel Del Paggio and budding ’Wolves track star Amy Stieh represent two of the scores of varsity athletes affected by the fallout of COVID-19.
“Selfishly, it’s a little disappointing and it’s unusual. but we’re in unusual times right now,” said Del Paggio via phone interview. “No one’s really experienced this before. This is definitely bigger than sports. We have to take as many precautions as possible. All of us, including the coaching staff, players, directors and everything, are understanding during this time.”
Weights in the garage, a little bit of running, and golf comprise Del Paggio’s current training regimen. “Scores are coming down,” he noted.
The OUA hockey season is tentatively set to open in the new year.
“Best-case scenario, hopefully we start up in January and play in a little bit of a regular season and then the playoffs,” Del Paggio said, noting the trying times for everyone involved.
Former Hammarskjold athlete Amy Stieh made a big splash in her LU debut, setting the school record in the 300-metre event in her rookie season.
“I’m not expecting to go on the indoor track any time soon,” said Stieh of the LU Hangar. “Just because it’s an indoor facility, where there’s a lot of people working out together. And especially the large group sizes we have.”
The track team was able to complete the indoor nationals, but the outdoor season got wiped out by the pandemic.
“Our entire outdoor season — we would be at Ontario provincials this upcoming weekend, and nationals the weekend after that — has all been cancelled and postponed. We’ve lost all of outdoor season. We normally would be competing and racing these past two months,” she said, adding that there’s excitement to see how fast you can run after training all year.
“Having that taken away is kind of disappointing and disheartening because that’s what we work so hard to do. To be able to go outdoors and compete against the best in the country — the best in Ontario. . . . The pinnacle of our season, everything we worked hard for, has been taken away.”
Stieh qualified for the indoor nationals, finishing seventh in both the 300-metre and 600-metre races.
The track crew stays in touch via group chats, Zoom and texting. The 2021 component of the track season, replete with a heavy dose of U.S. travel, is in jeopardy. Hills and weights are a part of Stieh’s training life right now.
