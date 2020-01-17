The Lakehead University Thunderwolves basketball teams return to the court tonight for the first time after a seven-week layoff.
Having not played since Dec. 1, both the Thunderwolves men’s and women’s squads will face the Algoma University Thunderbirds in Ontario University Athletics action in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
The women hit the floor at 6 p.m., while the men try to shake off the rust at 8 p.m.
The Thunderwolves men’s team is heading into this weekend still ranked seventh in the USports Top ten with a record of 9-3.
After an off day on Saturday, the Thunderwolves take on the University of Guelph Gryphons in Guelph, Ont., on Sunday.
The women will play their game at noon and the men face the Gryphons at 2 p.m.
