The Lakehead University Thunderwolves had co-recipients for both the
male and female athlete of the year awards handed out Friday at the
university’s year-end athletics banquet.
Lakehead men’s basketball guard Michael Okafor and LU nordic skier
Conor McGovern shared the male athlete of the year award, while
Thunderwolves wrestler Madison Clayton and nordic skier Shaylynn
Loewen took home the female athlete of the year award.
The Hank Akervall Award went to Lakehead track athlete Paige Kobe and
the Argus Award was shared by Tiffany Reynolds of the women’s
basketball team and male wrestler Mike Zale.
The female freshman of the year was nordic skier Natalie Hynes with
the male freshman of the year award going to Joe Mack of the Lakehead
men’s hockey team.
Team awards were also handed out Friday.
