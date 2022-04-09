Reaching new heights

Michael Okafor of the Lakehead University Thunderwolves men’s

basketball team was a co-recipient of the male athlete of the year

award at LU’s year-end athletics banquet on Friday.

 Chronicle-Journal file photo

The Lakehead University Thunderwolves had co-recipients for both the

male and female athlete of the year awards handed out Friday at the

university’s year-end athletics banquet.

Lakehead men’s basketball guard Michael Okafor and LU nordic skier

Conor McGovern shared the male athlete of the year award, while

Thunderwolves wrestler Madison Clayton and nordic skier Shaylynn

Loewen took home the female athlete of the year award.

The Hank Akervall Award went to Lakehead track athlete Paige Kobe and

the Argus Award was shared by Tiffany Reynolds of the women’s

basketball team and male wrestler Mike Zale.

The female freshman of the year was nordic skier Natalie Hynes with

the male freshman of the year award going to Joe Mack of the Lakehead

men’s hockey team.

Team awards were also handed out Friday.