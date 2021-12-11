Despite a 3-5 record and a stretch of 10 road games looming in
January, it’s all systems go in Lakehead Thunderwolves’ hockey land.
The squad was holding a light practice on Wednesday and Thunderwolves
head coach Andrew Wilkins was in an upbeat mood and November’s player-
of-the-month Tyler Jette was available for a post-skate chat.
“Around here we have a good feeling about our group and the direction
we’re headed,” said Wilkins. “We’re always in the mode of trying to
fix things, win or lose, but overall as a young group we’re figuring
things out, figuring out how hard it is to win in this league. For
the majority of our short schedule we’ve been happy with the way
we’ve playing.”
Noting parity within the Ontario University Athletics conference
where anybody can beat anybody on a given night, Wilkins realizes
with 12 games left the push for post-season action has to happen
sooner rather than later.
“It’s important we find ways to stretch multiple wins together and
start trending the right way at the right time,” he said.
As enjoyable as it is to play in front of the Fort William Gardens
faithful (visiting teams enjoy it, too), Wilkins relishes the
prospect of playing away games.
“It’s a unique opportunity for our team to spend a lot of time
together. Our guys are happy they’re playing, honestly,” noted the
third-year head coach. “Doesn’t really matter. We’re excited for it.
We like being on the road. It’s a good experience being a Lakehead
University Thunderwolf. Fly down to Toronto, you play at the old
Maple Leaf Gardens. Our team gets to stay together. We have the
opportunity to play some hockey and get some wins.”
Wilkins offered his assessment of the team eight games in.
“Everybody’s kind of stepped in. . . . A guy like Tyler Ho (four
goals, five assists) has stepped in and been really good for us. Joe
Mack’s playing big minutes (one goal, seven assists). He’s relied on
both sides of the puck, all situations.”
Veteran Jordan King was also singled out, as was the defence corps.
Forward Kevin Stiles has impressed of late.
“(Stiles) has come in and played really well for us,” said Wilkins of
the six-foot, 180-pound forward from Ajax, Ont. “For a first-year
player to come in and score a hat trick against a team like
Toronto. . . . When the season first started (Stiles) was out of the
lineup and now he’s consistently a top option on the power play and
penalty kill. He works hard and continues to get better.”
Wilkins noted improvement on the power play and penalty kill, with
more to come.
“I think we have three good goalies,” he continued. “(Brock Aiken)
has played exceptionally well in the games that we’ve won. He holds
himself to a high standard now which is great. He’s confident and
wants to be at the top of the league.
(Blake Weyrick) is coming off an injury. He’s a 100 per cent healthy.
He’s been a great leader in our room, works really hard. He’ll be
pushing for minutes. (Max Wright) got in against Ryerson. He’s
looking forward to his next start. At the end of the day, we’ve got
three good goalies who can play in this league.”
• Continued on page C3
Jette leads the Thunderwolves in minutes-per-game at 22-plus.
“(Jette) is one of those guys that seems to be really consistent for
us game to game,” said Wilkins. “Does a lot of things that you don’t
really notice on the stat sheet. He’s really important to the type of
group we want to have.”
The Farmington, Minn., native saw his parents for the first time in
16 months. They made the trek for the York and Ryerson series’.
Jette picked up a pair of minor penalties in non-conference play this
fall, but has yet to record a single penalty in 24 OUA regular season
games.
“I thought some of our (freshmen) stepped up and played well this
past month. I thought I was steady, but I didn’t do anything too
exceptional. It’s nice to be rewarded for doing what you’re supposed
to do,” said Jette, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defenceman of his
surprise player-of-month selection.
“I think a few of the games we’d like to get back,” he added. “A
couple of those games we controlled it, but we’re finding the back of
the net. We weren’t playing complete 60-minute games like we needed to.
“The energy’s high. We have a lot more guys coming to optional skates
than we did my first year which is really good to see. Everybody
wants to be at the rink. We’re all hanging around outside the rink
and stuff. We’ve got a really close group and we’re excited to keep
it going.”
Lakehead resumes play Jan. 7-8 against the Ryerson Rams. Their next
home games close out the regular season Feb. 18-19 against the Brock
Badgers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.