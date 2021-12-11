Ready for the new year

Lakehead Thunderwolves captain Jordan King has led the team to a 3-5

record after eight games in the Ontario University Athletics conference.

 Gary Moskalyk photo

Despite a 3-5 record and a stretch of 10 road games looming in

January, it’s all systems go in Lakehead Thunderwolves’ hockey land.

The squad was holding a light practice on Wednesday and Thunderwolves

head coach Andrew Wilkins was in an upbeat mood and November’s player-

of-the-month Tyler Jette was available for a post-skate chat.

“Around here we have a good feeling about our group and the direction

we’re headed,” said Wilkins. “We’re always in the mode of trying to

fix things, win or lose, but overall as a young group we’re figuring

things out, figuring out how hard it is to win in this league. For

the majority of our short schedule we’ve been happy with the way

we’ve playing.”

Noting parity within the Ontario University Athletics conference

where anybody can beat anybody on a given night, Wilkins realizes

with 12 games left the push for post-season action has to happen

sooner rather than later.

“It’s important we find ways to stretch multiple wins together and

start trending the right way at the right time,” he said.

As enjoyable as it is to play in front of the Fort William Gardens

faithful (visiting teams enjoy it, too), Wilkins relishes the

prospect of playing away games.

“It’s a unique opportunity for our team to spend a lot of time

together. Our guys are happy they’re playing, honestly,” noted the

third-year head coach. “Doesn’t really matter. We’re excited for it.

We like being on the road. It’s a good experience being a Lakehead

University Thunderwolf. Fly down to Toronto, you play at the old

Maple Leaf Gardens. Our team gets to stay together. We have the

opportunity to play some hockey and get some wins.”

Wilkins offered his assessment of the team eight games in.

“Everybody’s kind of stepped in. . . . A guy like Tyler Ho (four

goals, five assists) has stepped in and been really good for us. Joe

Mack’s playing big minutes (one goal, seven assists). He’s relied on

both sides of the puck, all situations.”

Veteran Jordan King was also singled out, as was the defence corps.

Forward Kevin Stiles has impressed of late.

“(Stiles) has come in and played really well for us,” said Wilkins of

the six-foot, 180-pound forward from Ajax, Ont. “For a first-year

player to come in and score a hat trick against a team like

Toronto. . . . When the season first started (Stiles) was out of the

lineup and now he’s consistently a top option on the power play and

penalty kill. He works hard and continues to get better.”

Wilkins noted improvement on the power play and penalty kill, with

more to come.

“I think we have three good goalies,” he continued. “(Brock Aiken)

has played exceptionally well in the games that we’ve won. He holds

himself to a high standard now which is great. He’s confident and

wants to be at the top of the league.

(Blake Weyrick) is coming off an injury. He’s a 100 per cent healthy.

He’s been a great leader in our room, works really hard. He’ll be

pushing for minutes. (Max Wright) got in against Ryerson. He’s

looking forward to his next start. At the end of the day, we’ve got

three good goalies who can play in this league.”

• Continued on page C3

Jette leads the Thunderwolves in minutes-per-game at 22-plus.

“(Jette) is one of those guys that seems to be really consistent for

us game to game,” said Wilkins. “Does a lot of things that you don’t

really notice on the stat sheet. He’s really important to the type of

group we want to have.”

The Farmington, Minn., native saw his parents for the first time in

16 months. They made the trek for the York and Ryerson series’.

Jette picked up a pair of minor penalties in non-conference play this

fall, but has yet to record a single penalty in 24 OUA regular season

games.

“I thought some of our (freshmen) stepped up and played well this

past month. I thought I was steady, but I didn’t do anything too

exceptional. It’s nice to be rewarded for doing what you’re supposed

to do,” said Jette, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defenceman of his

surprise player-of-month selection.

“I think a few of the games we’d like to get back,” he added. “A

couple of those games we controlled it, but we’re finding the back of

the net. We weren’t playing complete 60-minute games like we needed to.

“The energy’s high. We have a lot more guys coming to optional skates

than we did my first year which is really good to see. Everybody

wants to be at the rink. We’re all hanging around outside the rink

and stuff. We’ve got a really close group and we’re excited to keep

it going.”

Lakehead resumes play Jan. 7-8 against the Ryerson Rams. Their next

home games close out the regular season Feb. 18-19 against the Brock

Badgers.