The Lakehead University women's volleyball team has just one win in eight matches, but that lone victory — a five-set win over Nipissing — was a beauty.
RBC player-of-the-month for November Meghan Routier was a big part of that mid-November match and a major contributor throughout the month, registering 40 kills in five matches (ranking 23rd in the OUA).
She has 19 service aces on the year (3rd) and sits eighth in blocks per set.
After going down two sets (23-25 and 20-25) the 0-6 Thunderwolves rallied.
“That was not the attitude at all,” said Routier of the team on the verge of yet another loss. “As soon as we got on to that third set I feel that everybody put everything they had into it. It was like, ‘We’re not going home right now. We can do this. We can pull through the last three sets.’”
Lakehead won 25-22, 25-23 and 16-14 to garner the win.The third-year Ottawa, Ont., native feels the match seven victory may springboard the squad
“We’re just so excited for the second half. The first half is over now,” she said. “We’re a pretty young team but I feel we’re trying to get used to playing with each other. . . . We don’t have a lot of tall people on our team and we don’t have a lot of big bangers, which is why we have to play around those types of teams. We’re pretty good at competing with them. We just have to learn how to finish those games.”
The 'Wolves sit six points back of a playoff spot with 11 matches to go.
