The Lakehead Thunderwolves didn’t want to face the prospect of entering their Christmas break without a win.
With two chances to get it done, the Thunderwolves took advantage of the earlier opportunity Saturday, rallying from two sets down to defeat the Nipissing Lakers, 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 16-14, on Saturday at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse.
Meghan Routier led the Thunderwolves (1-6) with 14 kills and five aces and Megan Nahachewsky poured in 12 kills as LU finally broke through in a five-set match. They had lost two contests that went the distance earlier this season.
“Really happy with the team’s performance,” head coach Craig Barclay said in a news release. “We showed resilience all night until the very last point. Give Nipissing a lot of credit, it was a battle until the end.”
Defensively on Saturday, Gillian Hansen notched five blocks for Lakehead. Rebeka Hara churned out 17 digs.
Aside from fifth-year senior Rachel Sweezey, the Thunderwolves are a young squad with 13 of 18 players in just their freshman or sophomore seasons. Through the preseason and first six conference games, Barclay, who is in his second year at the helm, kept preaching progress and improving after each match.
